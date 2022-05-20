Renowned Scots restaurant takes on new ESS apprentice

A RENOWNED Scots restaurant has taken on a new intern with an ESS apprentice joining their ranks.

Izabela Ginter, chef de partie for ESS has been announced as the first apprentice to take up a Compass Scotland placement at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.

ESS is the Defence, Energy and Government Services sector of Compass Group UK & Ireland.

Izabela was chosen from a number of Compass Scotland apprentices to join Scotland’s only two Michelin-starred chef and Compass Scotland’s Culinary Ambassador, Stephen McLaughlin, for a four-month internship.

Izabela will join the team at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie in Gleneagles where she will work alongside Stephen McLaughlin (R).

She will work alongside the team and learn direct from Stephen in the kitchen at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles in Perthshire.

A former winner of the Compass Young Chef of the Year competition, Izabela also won three awards at the Salon Culinaire in March 2020, one of the world’s top competitions for chefs.

Originally from Poland, Izabela joined ESS as a kitchen porter in 2014 following her move to Aberdeen, before beginning a Modern Apprenticeship in Food & Drink Operations L3 – CDP pathway in July 2019.

Izabela is now working towards the sous chef level on her career pathway.

Izabela said: “I’m over the moon to have been offered this incredible opportunity to work alongside one of the finest chefs in the UK.

“I’ve been extremely lucky to work in a professional kitchen and learn from some really talented chefs – so I can’t believe I’ll now be adding Stevie McLaughlin to that list.”

Stevie McLaughlin said: “At Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, we’re passionate about the importance of apprenticeships in supporting the next generation of talent.

“I was fortunate enough to work alongside my mentor Andrew Fairlie and progressed through the ranks – so I truly understand how valuable this kind of opportunity can be.

“Izabela has an excellent attitude and skillset, with heaps of potential, so we’re excited to have her working in the kitchen alongside us.”

Ronnie Kelman, Managing Director – ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure, added: “We’re so proud of Izabela – her progression from kitchen porter to chef de partie alongside her competition success have been inspirational to watch.

“Selection for the internship at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie and working with Stevie McLaughlin is yet another fantastic achievement and a great opportunity for Izabela to enhance her skills.”

It was announced in March that Stevie had taken on the role of Culinary Ambassador for Compass Scotland.

He is playing a key role in the Compass Scotland apprenticeship and training programme and working alongside the culinary team to continue to drive innovation and develop the next generation of talent.

Stevie worked with Andrew Fairlie for 26 years, initially at One Devonshire Gardens then at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, where he joined as a sous chef when it first opened in 2001 before being made head chef in 2006.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie was awarded a Michelin star in 2002, with a second star being added in 2006.

In 2017, the restaurant became the first Scottish establishment included in Les Grandes Tables du Monde, a guide listing 170 of the most distinguished restaurants in the world.