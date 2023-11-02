Acclaimed Scots entrepreneur reveals the secrets of his success

BUSINESS leaders will learn the secrets to entrepreneurship in a seminar delivered by Scots performance coach Stevie Kidd later this month.

Operator to Entrepreneur is a programme offering delegates an opportunity to learn from Kidd, who has studied human behaviour and specialises in legacy mindset.

A business strategist and performance coach, Kidd will pass on his self-leadership techniques during the event on Thursday, 16 November.

Kidd has spent the last 30 years with some of the world’s leading psychologists including Dr Richard Bandler, Tony Robbins, John La Valle and Dr Joe Dispenza.

Stevie Kidd is an award-winning entrepreneur.

Stevie’s son and business partner Ryan Kidd will help deliver the fast-paced 97-minute seminar which will see delegates learning about the understanding of the self, the brain, emotions, neurology and mindsets.

The father-and-son partnership run the Glasgow-based Stevie Kidd Pathway which supports people in their quest for personal and business growth, central to which is the series of Reach Your Peak (RYP) events.

2024 will see the pair lead delegates from around the world on expeditions to the top of the ‘Roof of Africa’, Mount Kilimanjaro, and Everest Base Camp in their latest RYP journeys.

The seminar will help business owners pivot from the operational side to understanding the mindset of being entrepreneurial.

“My life motto is to serve, give and grow,” said Stevie, a former IoD (Scotland) Director of the Year. “That is my purpose in life. People will find theirs on the night.

“I started as an operator but through being coached myself by some of the best coaches in the world, I grew into an entrepreneur. I’m wanting to share what has worked for me.

“I did something similar when Covid struck and delivered complimentary courses for 12 weeks which impacted many people around the world.

“The objective is to help people work on, rather than in, their businesses by providing them with new techniques.”

‘Operator to Entrepreneur’ is attracting interest from companies around the UK, with participants spanning a variety of sectors and industries including construction, engineering, financial services, and international transportation logistics.

“I recognise the challenges that business leaders face and this masterclass will give them the tools and techniques to change their lives,” added Stevie.

“People are conditioned to think in a certain way. Owners can often be the very obstacle to their business growing and this will help them understand the business life cycle and to look at things through a different lens, that of an entrepreneur rather than an operator.

“This will give people a roadmap for themselves as well as their business and give them new perspectives not trapped by beliefs. They will start to discover their authentic selves and see business from a new perspective.

“I know that if people put this information into practise, their lives and businesses will change. Who they are today will no longer exist.”

Anyone interested in registering can do so at: https://steviekidd.com/operator-to-entrepreneur/