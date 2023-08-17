A HARD-WORKING son has described how his family had the “holiday from hell” after their dream £5,500 trip to Mexico became a washout.

Mike Jackson was left “very disappointed” after spending his three-week holiday in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula trying to avoid the vast floods that repeatedly drenched the inside of his hotel.

The 48-year-old filmed the shocking scenes inside the Bahia Principe Grand Coba hotel earlier this year as rainwater allegedly leaked through the roof in areas across the five-star resort.

Mike from Birkenhead, Merseyside, claims that travel company TUI has so far offered just £195 in compensation for the trouble he endured during his holiday with his partner, mum and sister.

Video begins with technician Mike filming the shocking scenes as the water pools in the reception, as he says: “Day five, meant to be inside, that’s how close it is to my seat.”

As the rain continues to fall, wet floor signs have been placed around the mounting pools of water in the hotel.

Hotel guests keep themselves entertained by stepping up to the stage and delivering some questionable karaoke.

However, Mike understandably isn’t happy with the water, which continues to fall throughout the hotel.

After he decides to head for dinner, he is left bereft by the fact the rain is bouncing off the tiles in the restaurant area of the hotel.

Struggling to be heard over the noise of the downpour, Mike fumes: “The main restaurant again.”

Mike alleges that the staff at the hotel didn’t aid holidaymakers whilst they were at the hotel, and it was up to families to move their own tables and chairs to avoid being soaked during dinner.

Besides the leak, Mike was also unhappy as his family were told they couldn’t cancel their excursions which they had previously booked.

Mike, his partner, sister and mum all decided they’d had enough following a 14-hour trip to go whale shark swimming but when they were left puzzled after only spending six minutes in the water.

Despite Mike’s best efforts his attempts to get a refund from TUI haven’t been heard which led to the frustrated son posting on social media.

The floor of the main entertainment area was flooded by pools of water. Credit: Mike Jackson

Mike posted online over the weekend writing: “Bahia Principe Coba, Mexico – July 2023. [It] even rains indoors but TUI aren’t interested in the fact it ruined our three-week stay.”

His post received over 100 likes with many people quick to comment on the disastrous get-away.

Nicki Sarah Jane said: “[Hotel] should have a better roof I agree but TUI can’t control the weather.”

Sally Gill said: “[I] think I’d be more upset by the horrendous screeching of the ‘entertainment’.”

Jemma Dickinson said: “TUI are great for ease of booking etc but are horrendous at dealing with complaints.”

Speaking today, Mike said: “Every night it rained, no matter where you went on the complex it leaked like in the videos.

“We were there for three weeks, and we looked at getting flights home, but it was too expensive.

“TUI hasn’t acknowledged us, the only acknowledgement I got was a refusal for the refund for mis-sold trips and a £195 gesture of goodwill.

“We were just left to our own devices and had to move chairs and tables to try and get out [from under] the leaking roof.

“No matter what bar area you went to, they all leaked.

“I’d say that 16 out of the 21 days it rained for at least an hour and that [the video] was what it was like when it rained.

“I was very disappointed; it wasn’t a cheap holiday then to be mis-sold the excursions whilst there was even more of an insult.

“We went on a whale shark swim which was diabolical as we were away for 14 hours but only in the ocean for six minutes.

“We tried to cancel the rest of the excursions but were told by the rep that we couldn’t, so we just refused to go on them.

“TUI state their trips have free cancellation, but the rep told us we couldn’t cancel them.

“It’s £5,500 spent on a supposed holiday of a lifetime and it was more like a holiday from hell, it was something you’d expect from Butlins.”

TUI has been contacted for comment.