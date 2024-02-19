THIS is the moment a pair of dressing gown wearing “thieves” were caught red-handed after an alleged Sainsbury’s shoplifting spree.

The two women were caught having supposedly nicked a variety of items from a Sainsbury’s Local in Heston, West London.

The duo’s attempted getaway was caught by the dashcam of a nearby Tesla vehicle, which saw the two confronted by shop staff in an unheard argument.

The shocking footage begins with one woman running desperately towards the side of a silver Ford dressed in a black dressing gown and grey jogging bottoms.

The woman appears to be clinging onto numerous bottles and goods from the store in her left arm as she attempts to open the passenger side door to no avail.

She instead crouches down to hide and waits for her accomplice, who joins her moments later dressed in a patterned dressing gown and bottoms.

The second woman – also cradling a variety of items in her arms – then unlocks the car allowing her pal to jump in the front as she bundles her goods out into the rear passenger seat.

Before she can do anything else though, a tall man – who appears to be a security guard for the store – then approaches and gestures for staff members to join him as he confronts the second woman.

The soundless video then shows the guard yelling at the woman and attempting to pull a bottle out of her hand which she refuses to let go of.

The camera then cuts to a large group of staff surrounding the women as they attempt to gather up some of the items that they have allegedly pinched.

The staff then walk off-screen as the woman apparently begins to protest, before the guard walks back into frame and throws the passenger door open.

He then gathers up an assortment of items that the first woman had taken into the vehicle with her, much to the annoyance of her pal who continues to kick up a fuss.

The clip then eventually cuts to the aftermath, with the staff seemingly having regained as much of the stock as they could, leaving the two accused to drive off sheepishly.

The footage was posted on social media yesterday with the caption: “A Tesla dashcam catches the moment two thieves in bathrobes get caught trying to rob a Sainsbury’s Local in Heston, West London.”

The clip has since received over 4,740 likes and hundreds of comments from users left baffled by the twosome’s apparent shoplifting attempt.

One person wrote: “How she still giving attitude while getting caught stealing? Shaking my head.”

Another said: “Cost of living these days.”

A third commented: “Imagine turning up to court dressed like this.”

Another added: “They’re wrong’uns but he’s losing his job for this one. You cannot touch people or go through or in their property. Call police because that’s not okay.”

A fifth replied: “Imagine being caught stealing then arguing about it as if you were in the right.”

The Metropolitan Police and Sainsbury’s have both been approached for comment.