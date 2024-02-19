Shocking moment bloke filming London Tesco robbery has phone pinched by brazen thieves

WATCH the shocking moment a man recording the robbery of a Tesco store in London has his phone pinched by the brazen thieves on their way out.

The two thieves were filmed filling up a bag with booze swiped from the shelf of a Tesco store on England’s Lane in Belsize Park, Camden earlier this month.

The pair, who went about their crime as shoppers and security watched on, then wandered out the store – but plucked the mobile phone out of their unwanted cameraman’s hands on the way past.

The video shows the two thieves standing by a fridge in one of the shop’s aisles, packing a Sports Direct bag with bottles of stolen booze.

At the end of the aisle, a security guard stands blatantly watching the pair rob the store alongside a member of staff.

Alarms can be heard ringing in the background as shocked shoppers watch on before the pair decide they’ve pinched enough and move to exit the store.

The security guard lets the duo walk right past him as the first one – dressed in an orange hoodie and blue jacket – attempts to hide his face as he approaches the filming shopper.

As he and his accomplice walk past, he nonchalantly grabs the phone right out of the unnamed cameraman’s hands.

The shopper immediately cries out: “Give me my phone back.”

The brazen-faced criminal then shamelessly replies: “Why [are] you filming me? Have I gave (sic) you permission to film me? Have I gave (sic) permission to film me?”

The video comes to an end as it appears a confrontation over the stolen phone kicks up between the thieves and the phone’s owner.

The footage was shared to social media on Friday with the caption: “Happened in Tesco’s on New England’s Lane in Primrose Hill. The guy who was filming had his phone taken too.”

The clip has since received over 700 likes and more than 250 comments from users stunned by both the thieves and the security guard.

One user said: “I think they should stop employing anyone for the role of security, the law demands that you don’t secure your goods for any reason.”

Another added: “World class security work. He needs a pay rise.”

A third wrote: “He’s following the rules. He’s store security, not a cop. Man has most likely already called it in and the people who handle it are on their way.”

A fourth replied: “Complaining about being filmed, I wouldn’t worry about it, lad, they can’t find a guy whose face has been half melted off, doubt they’ll even bother trying to find you.”

A spokesman for Met Police said: “Police were alerted on February 3 to an incident at a shop in New England’s Lane, Belsize Park at around 8:10pm that evening, during which two men stole a quantity of alcohol.

“We have contacted the shop under Operation Retail to obtain all available information and evidence including CCTV footage.

“Officers are also aware of footage being shared online.

“Anyone who knows the identity of either of the men shown is asked to call 101, ref 2303896/24. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.”