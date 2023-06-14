A DISABLED cancer patient has been left devastated after his landlord evicted him, leaving him on the brink of homelessness.

Jordan Wharton was diagnosed with essential thrombocythemia – a rare form of blood cancer – in 2021, a disease which has no known cure.

The 27-year-old is also registered as disabled and has to balance his work as a quality assurance technician with regular visits to the hospital and chemotherapy treatment.

Now Jordan from Warwick, Warwickshire and his wife Scarlet have been served their eviction notice by their landlord, despite only living in the property for just over four months of their one-year agreement.

It took the couple eight months to find the property after struggling through the housing market, but now the pair have just two months to find an alternative home or face living on the streets.

Jordan has since set up a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of securing enough funds to cover a month’s worth of rent, a deposit and hiring help to move possessions out of their current home.

The GoFundMe, which was created last Tuesday reads: “Hi everyone, my name is Jordan Wharton. It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I have to write this GoFundMe.

“Today my landlords served me with a notice to terminate my tenancy. Me and my wife have been in the property for just over four months, with our contract being a one-year term.

“It took us eight months to get to our current residence, and we now have two months to find a new place or risk being made homeless.

“Our current location is two minutes from a hospital, which is essential for my needs due to being diagnosed with cancer,

“I require regular visits to check my health. I am also disabled, which requires me to have extra care from my wife.

“I now have under two months to find a new place to live, which means I need to also have one month’s rent and a deposit available, something that would cost about £2,000.

“Due to my health conditions, I am unable to carry boxes or move things around myself, so would have to hire a moving company.

“When we moved into our current residence four months ago, it cost us £1,000 to hire a moving company, so it would be the same if not more this time.

“I’ve set the goal as £3,000 as this will cover all mentioned above.

“Unfortunately, the landlord is legally allowed to serve notice at any time, but given our good relationship with them and us being good tenants, this has caught us majorly off-guard.

“We are in contact with various estate agents to help us find a new place, but given the housing market and cost of living crisis right now, the situation looks bleak.

“Any support towards helping with our moving costs goes a long way.”

Jordan took to social media to share his story further last Tuesday writing: “We’ve been in our current property for just over 4 months. It took us 8 months to find this place.

“It’s a great place, and I’m heartbroken that our tenancy is being terminated without reason.

“I didn’t want to make this, but I have no choice.”

Jordan’s plea has received dozens of likes and comments from users who were left vexed by the pair’s devastating situation.

One user wrote: “I’m not even sure they’re legally allowed to kick out tenants without a valid reason as specified in the contract, but I’m not a lawyer.

“What I know is that this is disheartening my friend, hope you’ll get proper support here.”

Another commented: “This seems like the exact sort of things tenants should be protected from. I’m sorry you’re having to figure this out.”

A third said: “No way man, hope all this works out in the end. There is no need for something like this in your condition.

“If I had all the money in the world to help you now I would, just to make your life easier.”

Another replied: “I’m so damn sorry guys. This is the worst. You are nothing but an awesome person and don’t deserve s**t like this happening.”

Speaking today Jordan said: “I’ve created a Gofundme and I’ve put the goal as £3,000.

“We’ve also created a Change.org petition to help get this situation seen by the right people and ensure that other families don’t have to get unfairly kicked out of their rented properties via no-fault evictions.

“My blood cancer gradually worsened over the course of a year and a half, leading me to require chemotherapy in late 2022.

“I’ve been on chemotherapy ever since, with my dosage continuing to increase over that time.

“I am also registered as disabled and have a carer. Due to my current situation, I am at work, however, I am regularly having to take time off sick to manage my physical health issues, fatigue caused by chemotherapy, and worsening mental health caused by my current situation.

“My work has been very supportive in terms of allowing me to take so much time off sick, and are doing all they can to support me with my current situation. The same for my family and friends.

“My initial reaction was utter shock. We’ve been on very good terms with the landlord, having met them a couple of times.

“They even stated they’d love for us to stay in the property for a long time, so this termination of our tenancy seemed completely out of character for them.

“It was even more bewildering when I asked for the reason for our tenancy being terminated, and they stated it was ‘due to the renter’s reform act, they are having to consider their options’.

“We’d been good tenants and done nothing wrong, and absolutely love the place we’re renting, so it’s just been completely heartbreaking.”

To support Jordan’s Gofundme click the link here: https://gofund.me/4328e49e.