HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left bewildered after spotting a swanky house on offer for £410,000 – that contains a creepy secret well in the cellar.

The four-bedroom home in Bridgwater, Somerset was listed on property website Rightmove on Saturday and dates back to the Georgian era.

The semi-detached home features huge bay windows, traditional red brickwork and a large driveway leading to a grand front door.

Well in the basement. Credits: Rightmove/CJ Hole

Whilst initially seeming normal at first glance, the grand old house’s unfortunate talking point seems to be the eerie secret it is hiding underground.

Upon entering the property, viewers are met with a large living room and an elegant hallway that features mosaic designs along the floor.

The old-fashioned kitchen boasts rustic stone walls, with wooden features throughout – including old wooden beams framing the ceiling.

Each bedroom is spacious and well-lit thanks to the Georgian windows allowing a flood of natural daylight to stream in.

The upstairs bathroom features a large, grand corner bath resting on a platform, with carpeted steps ascending to it.

The property also features a dining room that looks plucked straight from a period drama with many furnishings resembling the decor at the time of construction, including the wooden carved chairs.

There is also a conservatory and large garden space perfect for any house-hunter looking for some natural external land to entertain in.

However, the unsettling twist to the house comes upon descending down the spiral stone staircase to the cellar, where a creepy surprise awaits you.

In the centre of the cellar sits a lone well, constructed from stone and bizarrely surrounded by benches seemingly there for any viewers who wish to watch whatever happens within.

An ominous blue light emanates from within the well, reminiscent of legendary horror film The Ring, in which the ghost of murder victim Samara Morgan climbs out from a well.

This property was posted to social media yesterday with the caption: “I’ve watched too many horror movies to ever want a well in my cellar.”

The post has since received over 600 likes and more than 100 comments from users left creeped out by the spooky secret within.

One wrote: “The well itself is fairly creepy. The rows of benches set up to watch whatever happens in the well, now that’s super creepy.”

Another commented: “Everything is a bit odd. What about the bedroom that doesn’t have its own outside window on the floor plan…but one that leads to the bathroom only?

“Photos don’t match, but still, a creepy ass floor plan to add to the overall odd vibe:

“We watch the pre-sacrifice ritualistic bathing from the other room… before heading downstairs to sit on the benches and chant as we perform the final ceremony”

Another said: “Why is it glowing?”

Another user commented: “I’ve stayed in a Georgian house with a well in the basement (though it wasn’t this house).

“The well had been part of the original Tudor house, which was demolished and the Georgian one built on the site.

“The well was open, but with a grille on top (which reassured me), and I thought at least we will have access to water if the zombie apocalypse happens while we are there.”

Properties in Bridgwater had an overall average price of £235,688 over the last year, according to Rightmove.