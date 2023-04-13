HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left disappointed by an estate agent’s advert for a £2.5 million property with an “underground beach” that was deemed a “let down”.

Estate agent Damion Merry has amassed a large social media following on TikTok for his tours of luxury properties and his latest is no different.

In his latest video on Saturday, Damion gave a tour of a property in Denham, South Buckinghamshire that has been listed for offers over the eye-watering figure of £2.5 million.

The video begins with Damion standing in the street outside the property as he says: “Hey guys, I’m Damion Merry, I’m in the village of Denham – one of the most famous and iconic villages in the UK.

“I’m going to show you what £2,500,000 gets you – grade two listed, beautiful properties, the best gardens and an underground beach.”

The camera then follows Damion round the side of the traditional red-bricked home and in through a heavy-set wooden door.

Damion makes a beeline for a staircase leading downstairs, as he says: “So, as you walk into the property, you turn left, you go down some stairs and look at this.”

The camera then follows him down a set of stairs that features drawings of Egyptian gods and hieroglyphics on either side of the walls.

The room at the foot of the steps resembles a cave with both the walls and the ceiling lacking paint and wallpaper – instead only the creases of the underground structure can be seen in the foundations.

The cellar appears to have been converted into a bar of sorts as it features a high table and chairs, and dozens of wine racks and bottles throughout.

Most bizarrely, upon further inspection the entire floor of the room is in fact covered in a thick layer of sand, which Damion picks up and sprinkles again.

He says: “Sand from the beaches in Cornwall cover the entire floor. This is a wine cellar, you’ve got a swimming pool here which lets a natural light flood right through.

“I mean, just take a moment to take this incredible cellar in, this is amazing – I would love this.”

The camera pans to the window, which reveals that it looks out into an outdoor pool, which basks the underground room in a pale blue light.

The “underground beach” also features sculptures of ammonite fossils and seashells as well as candelabras and other miscellaneous historically inspired decor.

Damion picks up a bottle of wine and glances at it, adding: “You can store a 1940 bottle of red down here, but now let me show you the gardens.”

Damion proceeds to make his way back up to the ground floor as he stands in a large living room that showcases heavy wooden features as well as several red leather sofas and a fireplace.

“So, this once was four cottages and in the 40s was converted into this.” he adds.

Damion posted the clip to social media on Saturday with the caption: “A busy day filming today in Denham, South Buckinghamshire at offers over £2,500,000. Stay tuned.”

The video has received over 5,000 likes and more than 200 comments from TikTok users who, despite the house’s unique features and hefty price tag, were left unimpressed by the “underground beach”.

One user wrote: “All I can think about is the sand being all through every room in the house. It would get irritating real quick to always have sand between my toes.”

Another wrote: “Can we have our Cornish sand back please.”

A third said: “Classic real estate – ‘Underground Beach’…sandpit mate.”

Another commented: “Underground beach, what a let down.”

A fifth replied: “The basement would end up being used as a glorified cat litter. It would have to be cleared out asap.”

The village of Denham is roughly 273 miles away from the beaches of Cornwall, raising questions about the need to transport sand from that specific area.

Contrary to this house’s exceptional price tag, properties in Denham had an overall average price of £523,485 over the last year, according to Rightmove.