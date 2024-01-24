A LUCKY bloke got away unscathed after sidestepping a skidding car to narrowly avoid being wiped out on an icy hill.

The unnamed man was filming a lorry carefully navigating Bank End Road in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire yesterday amid the wintry conditions blasting the UK.

However, he escaped with his life after turning and dodging a Vauxhall Astra barrelling towards him at the last minute, after the driver lost control on the icy hill.

The video begins with the man standing on Bank End Road as he films the lorry creeping further down the hill, with the Yorkshire landscape visible stretching over onto the horizon.

However, the man is interrupted in thought by a scraping sound from behind him, so turns to see what he’s hearing.

He is then met with the sight of the red Vauxhall quickly descending the hill completely sideways, having apparently skidded out of control.

The cameraman, seemingly unfazed by the 1.5 tons of metal careening towards him, calmly shuffles to the side of the road and out of the trajectory of the motor.

The car barrels past him before coming to a skidding stop on the side of the road, now having completed a 180 degree turn through its long skid.

The woman driving the car then gives a classic British wave of apology at the man she almost wiped out as he loudly proclaims in disbelief: “Jesus.”

Miraculously no one was injured and no damage to any other vehicles was caused leaving both the female driver and the cameraman extremely lucky.

The man then unbelievably laughs at the situation, seemingly amazed at his own luck as the woman winds her window down and he asks: “You alright?”

The woman – looking understandably shaken up – hesitantly confirms she is okay as the man jokes: “You kept that alright, didn’t you? You want a rally career, you.”

The woman then swears to herself as she attempts to calm down, before the man lets out another nonchalant laugh.

The footage was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “Close call.”

The clip has gained over 352,000 likes and more than 3,700 comments from users on social media left in disbelief at the cameraman’s cool-headed attitude.

One user said: “Well done to this chap for being so nice, I bet she was really shaken up.”

Another added: “The fact she nearly killed him and had the audacity to wave and smile after she just nearly ran him over has me dead.”

A third joked: “Imagine being ended by a Vauxhall Astra of all things though. At least bonnet me with a [BMW] M2 or [something].”

A fourth commented: “I love how you just step out the way. She handled that like a boss. love the Yorkshire humour.”