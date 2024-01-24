A LARGE lorry has become the latest victim of a set of Edinburgh city centre steps after taking a wrong turn that has baffled two other drivers previously.

The previously reported error on Google Maps tells drivers on the capital’s Leith Walk to mount a kerb, cross a cycle lane and then drive over a pavement to reach the top of Greenside Lane.

However Greenside Lane, which used to serve as a route to the back of businesses on the busy street, has now been pedestrianised, with a set of stairs at the top of it.

This simple change has seemingly baffled motorists and technology alike though, with two previous dopey drivers having tried to still drive down the incline and becoming beached on the steps last month.

The HGV was stuck for a long time waiting for rescue.

The latest vehicle to add to the stairs’ growing victim list is an HGV, which was caught in the lane at around 11:30am last Thursday.

The HGV, plastered with Professional Linen Services branding, was left stranded with its front wheels hanging over the kerb and the rest of the whopping vehicle stuck on the pavement.

Google had said following the previous incidents that it is aware of the issue and had seemingly resolved it, but it appears other sat nav providers may need to be informed.

Photos of the incident were shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “It’s happened again. Greenside Lane this afternoon.”

Another captioned their photo: “Very professional job.”

The posts of the stranded vehicle have received hundreds of likes and comments from bewildered users left baffled by the frequency of the accidents.

One said: “In a raised cab with a decent viewpoint. What the hell were they looking at when this happened.”

Another added: “It used to be a road, and older sat nav may not have updated to reflect the change. I know Google has updated their Maps.

“Goes to show that many drivers don’t trust their eyes more than they trust their sat nav.”

A third commented: “I am not usually a fan of bollards, but wouldn’t bollards at the top of these steps solve this recurring problem?”

A fourth wrote: “Every time I see someone suggest this I think, well, surely we don’t need a bollard there – surely nobody else is stupid enough to do this. And then it happens again.”