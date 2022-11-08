A SHOCKING video shows a learner driver slowly going around a corner at around 5mph before slamming on the accelerator and crashing right into a bollard.

Local resident Tim Vigor captured the bizarre incident in Watford, Hertfordshire, on his home security camera on Saturday.

Footage shows the grey Nissan Micra turning left at a junction across the road with its indicator on.

After managing to straighten up to head along the road, the driver then appears to veer too far left and becomes dangerously close to the kerb.

Seconds before the learner car crashed. (C) Tim Vigor

The car can then be heard loudly revving up before it propels at speed right into a bright yellow bollard in front.

An almighty bang is heard as the wheels are heard skidding and the car comes to an abrupt halt.

The yellow bollard is shown to be bent over from the impact as the driving instructor comes out of the passenger side to walk around and check on the learner driver.

HGV driver Tim, 53, who captured the footage on his security cam, posted the clip on Facebook shortly after the crash.

He wrote: “It’s been a bit quiet on here for a while, so I’ll just leave this here.”

The clip has received hundreds of likes and comments from viewers who joked about the learner needing a lot more lessons before being allowed on the roads.

Heather Sowman-Lead said: “Omg. How did they even do that?

“They were nice, straight and slow round the corner and then, randomly, turned their wheel and accelerated straight at the post. I feel bad but had to watch it three times and nearly wet myself laughing at this.

“I am going straight to hell.”

Darren Wolven said: “I was just telling the Mrs this morning that it’s been quiet on the avenue since the new layout – then this little beauty pops up! It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

The moment the car hit the bollards. (C) Tim Vigor

Grant Hagger said: “I don’t think they are quite ready for the test just yet.”

Jai Kothari said: “Start as you mean to go on… look, driving is not for everyone.

“This one needs to give it up, for everyone’s benefit, and get a bus pass.”

And Joanne Lea said: “Keep learning for now…”

Speaking today, Tim said: “I’d gone upstairs to have a shower when I heard the crash. I looked at my camera footage and saw the car had crashed on the other side of the road to where the accidents usually happen.”

The same street has made headlines over the past year due to narrow width restrictions causing damage to “hundreds” of vehicles and even a police van.

It was recently widened but has still been causing chaos for locals and motorists.

Tim added: “There’s no excuse anymore for these accidents. They’ve been happening since 2010 and it’s been a complete nightmare.

Many shared their amusement at seeing another one of many car accidents at the bollards. (C) Facebook

“The guy who started the project laughed at me when I told him about the constant road accidents.

“And the council kept refusing to take responsibility for it – one man quite high up in the council even stood watching the cars pass through the bollards, laughing at drivers trying to get past the posts.

“He laughed at one in particular, a female driver in a Range Rover – my wife wiped the floor with him for that.

“He tried to explain that the point of the bollards is that the kerb pulls you in if you hit them. If you hit it, your car is automatically destroyed and written off. He told me you have to learn to live with it – that’s why I put the footage up.

“The bollards have caused so many crashes – thousands, if not millions, of pounds’ worth of damage. There’s no excuse now.”

The council has reassured residents that the bollards will be removed in early 2023.