A SHOCKING video shows the horrifying moment an elderly Scotsman is seemingly cornered and attacked by a gang of youths on a Glasgow train.

The bust-up occurred on a train that had just arrived into Glasgow Central station from nearby Paisley, Renfrewshire last month.

Filmed by a fellow passenger, the altercation sees an elderly man confronted by several youths standing in the gangway of the train, catching them in the middle of an apparent ongoing confrontation.

Video shows the man standing opposite the group, dressed in a Scotland football top, cap and shorts as a loud and fiery exchange of words takes place.

The man can be heard addressing one of the youths, saying: “Listen I’ve done f**k all.”

The camera then turns to show the rest of the group – one of whom is topless and another appears to have a towel draped over his head.

One of the youths can be heard replying: “Would that not still be f***ing racist?”

The elderly man explodes, exasperatedly shouting back: “Who’s f***ing racist?”

The group of youths then appear to allege that the senior citizen is who they are accusing of being racist, with the topless member pointing into the man’s face.

However, the pensioner retorts: “I’ve not said a f***ing thing.”

The elderly man then turns to the camerawoman and asks “Are you filming?” followed by a quick nod, before one of the young men behind him swipes the cap from his head.

However, the silver haired Scotland supporter isn’t having it, snatching his cap back from the youth, declaring: “Naw, no f***ing chance.”

As he retrieves his cap and turns his back, the cowardly youth then slaps the back of the defenceless man’s head.

Two other members of the group then pile in and go head to head with the man, before the same youth who slapped the back of his head grabs him and drags him onto two train seats.

At this point, the group of friends seemingly begin raining blows down on the head of the pensioner who falls out of view of the camera.

The woman filming then screams in anger before shouting at the gang: “F***ing enough,enough! You get to f**k you.”

She then apparently raps on the window, before shouting “Phone the police, I’m phoning the police.”

The group and the pensioner exchanged words before the exchange became physical. Credit: Reddit

The clip was shared to social media on Thursday with the caption: “Teens bullying and then physically assaulting an elderly Scottish man.”

The video has since attracted over 1,500 likes and more than 370 comments from disgusted viewers.

One user said: “No home training, it’s hard for me to yell at a senior citizen let alone put my hands on them.”

Another replied: “Little f***ers, world is full of them. The youth of today is already scary, so imagine what they think they can just do and get away with in a few years. Hope the guy was okay.”

A third added: “I never got in a group and harassed people as a teenager. The f**k is wrong with these ‘kids’?”

Another commented: “Wee bawbags need a skelp.”

A fifth said: “[I’m going to] just throw this out there but I’ve been shocked by how teens and youngsters in the UK act towards strangers in public…particularly their elders.

“Don’t get me wrong, teens can be real scum in the US, but I feel like there is a severe lack of regard or concern for consequences in the UK. Real ballsy these t**ts.”

Police are aware of the incident and are continuing their investigations to apprehend those responsible.

Speaking today, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers are aware of a video on social media which relates to a report of an assault on board a train to Glasgow on 1 June.

“Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 670 of 01/06/23.”