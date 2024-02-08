A CHEEKY football fan devised an ingenious method to avoid receiving a parking ticket for leaving his car parked illegally at an away fixture.

The Manchester United supporter travelled to Wolverhampton, West Midlands last week to watch his beloved side take on Wolves.

However, deciding to take a risk and leave his car parked on double yellow lines, the fan grabbed a piece of paper and scrawled a note falsely claiming that his motor had broken down.

The Manchester United fan opted to pen the note to try and avoid a fine. Credit: @giggsclass1/X

His quick thinking worked, and any parking attendant that was trawling the area did appear to give his car a miss instead of dishing out a fine.

An image of the fan’s crafty handiwork shows the piece of paper being held up by the driver of the car.

A quick message has been daubed on the piece of A4 paper, reading: “Broken down, recovery time between 20:00 and 23:00, 1/2/2024.”

The timing of the ‘recovery’ was in unison with the match which was taking place at Molineux and kicked off at 8pm that evening.

This allowed the driver to celebrate his team’s 97th minute winner and get back to the car with around ten minutes to spare before the self-appointed deadline.

It was a double celebration as he did indeed avoid a ticket, sharing his cheeky hack to social media the next day with the caption: “Last night’s illegal parking in Wolverhampton was a success.”

The cheeky image received over 3,200 likes and dozens of comments from fans who were quick to applaud the quick thinking of the football supporter.

One said: “Genius.”

Another added: “This is brilliant.”

A third commented: “Proper Del Boy this haha.”

Another replied: “Proper ‘midwife on call’ vibes.”

The bold match-goer enjoyed a pulsating clash between Wolves and their visitors from the North of England.

Manchester United looked to be cruising to an easy away day after goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund had them two goals to the good inside 22 minutes.

However, manager Erik ten Hag was left ruing missed opportunities when Pedro Neto slotted home at the near post to draw Wolves level at 3-3 in the 95th minute.

The Red Devils launched one last attack with the ball landing at the feet of their teenage midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, who slotted the ball beyond the outstretched fingers of Jose Sa to clinch victory.