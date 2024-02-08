Irn-Bru obsessed Scot remixes Snoop Dogg classic in bizarre tribute to other national drink

AN IRN-BRU obsessed Scot has remixed Snoop Dogg’s classic tune Drop It Likes It’s Hot in a bizarre tribute to the country’s other national drink.

Stephen Reilly – known online as Irn-Bru Man – has become well known for his love of the fizzy beverage, going as far as to don an entire orange and blue get-up in his wacky parody videos.

Dundee-based Stephen’s latest skit saw him clad in his makeshift superhero gear on Wednesday for a performance of the California rapper’s 2004 chart-topper – with an obvious Irn-Bru themed twist.

The video sees Stephen clad in his costume, which features Irn-Bru themed pants on his head and an orange balaclava, dancing alongside his son to the tune of Drop It Likes It’s Hot.

The Irn Bru crazed Scot dresses as a superhero to entertain fans.

Remixing the tune and renaming it Pop Into The Shop, Stephen’s version goes: “When you’re running out of Irn-Bru, pop into the shops, pop into the shops, pop into the shops.”

He rhymes: “When the kids drink the last Irn-Bru, kick them in the crotch, kick them in the crotch, kick them in the crotch.”

“If the shops are out of Irn-Bru, just call AG Barr just call AG Barr, just call AG Barr.”

“I’ve got a 750ml and I’m pouring it now ’cause the 32 flavours make my taste buds go wow.”

The song is accompanied with the full music video created by Irn-Bru Man in which he stars as the main character alongside his son.

Dressed in his full regalia, the self-styled superhero dances along to the song and acts out some of his lyrics, visiting shops in his costume and even jokingly kicking his kid in the crotch.

The hilarious video was shared to social media on Wednesday with the caption: “Pop Into The Shop extended mix.”

It has since gained over 11,600 likes and more than 210 comments from Irn-Bru Man’s fans who were left in stitches by the unique remix.

One user suggested: “I think Irn-Bru needs to sponsor this guy.”

A second added: “If only I could send this to my science teacher (there’s never a lesson where he doesn’t have any).”

A third said: “These videos have made my day.”

A fourth commented: “Imagine this kid’s embarrassment when he’s older.”