Rapper 50 Cent blown away by young fan at Manchester gig who recites famous tune word for word

RAPPER 50 Cent has been blown away by a young fan at his Manchester gig, who sang along to one of his most famous songs in a perfect word for word recital.

The musician, real name Curtis Jackson, was performing at the AO Arena last week when the youngster was spotted vibing to his hit song In Da Club from his 2003 album Get Rich or Die Trying.

The clip shows the young boy in the zone as 50 performs, outshining the other fans around him with some smooth moves and style.

50-cent praised the young as the “coolest person” at the show.

The video shows the youngster, clad in sunglasses, ripped jeans, a chain and a white t-shirt over his black jumper.

The boy is bouncing along in time with the song, reciting the lyrics seemingly perfectly as he bobs along to the rapper’s performance.

Standing on the barrier in front of him, the youngster passionately shouts along to the song as a woman next to him, presumably his mother, smiles as she films his performance.

The clip was shared to social media by 50 Cent himself after the show, with the caption: “The coolest person at my show tonight in Manchester goes to little man, he was rocking with me, London up next.”

The video has since received over 1,500 likes and dozens of comments from fans who were left impressed at the boy’s passion.

One user said: “Haha… I don’t know if he was born yet, but he knows those lyrics.”

Another added: “His rap name should be Lil Shady.”

A third commented: “I absolutely love this, such a genuine moment.”

Another replied: “Haha. Kid came out straight from the 2000s. Love it.”

A fifth wrote: “This made me smile so much.”

This isn’t the only instance of a fan rocking along with 50 Cent during his UK tour, after the rapper previously spotted an elderly woman dancing along at his Birmingham concert.

Mary Jane Farquharson, 64, was seen leaning over a barrier and bouncing along to the 48-year-old’s tune Ayo Technology at the gig on Tuesday, with 50 branding her his coolest fan “by far”.