Scottish firm PBW Law secures top legal ranking

SCOTS LAW firm PBW Law has received a coveted ranking for Police Law in the prestigious Chambers UK 2024 directory, as well as an individual ranking for Professor Peter Watson.

The rankings within the directory, which launches today, are delivered by independent legal research company Chambers and Partners and are the definitive mark of excellence for law firms and solicitors across the UK.

PBW Law was awarded the two rankings in recognition of its work in representing police officers in fatal accident inquiries, public inquiries, judicial review, criminal and civil litigation.

PBW partner Pamela Rodgers.

Professor Peter Watson, Solicitor Advocate and owner of PBW Law, says: “We are delighted to receive these two rankings from Chambers UK which is a reflection of the exceptional talent and hard work shown by our team at PBW Law.

“As a firm, we understand the unique needs of police officers and our knowledge and experience ensures an in-depth appreciation of the legal problems faced by police officers in criminal courts and how these profusely differ from the needs of civilian clients.

“We routinely achieve successful outcomes for our clients, and our team works proactively to deliver results time and time again.

“We thank those clients for entrusting us with their matters.”

Professor Watson has led PBW Law based in Glasgow since 2015 and the firm has become the most successful boutique operation in Scotland.

Professor Watson was one of the first lawyers to qualify as a Solicitor Advocate in Scotland and he was recently appointed President of the British Academy of Forensic Sciences (BAFS).

Chambers ranks the best lawyers and law firms across the world and according to a brand survey conducted last year with 600 Senior Legal professionals, 100% of in-house counsel would refer to Chambers when procuring legal services.

Professor Peter Watson was honoured for his work with PBW Law.

PBW Law has also recently joined Legal Network International (LNI) and is the first Scottish firm to join the alliance.

LNI has members in 50 countries and 130 cities and is an alliance of independent, internationally focused law firms committed to providing clients with the best available representation on their cross-border matters.

Professor Watson said: “Over the past year we have continued to grow our firm by joining Legal Network International.

“We are the only Scottish firm in this global alliance of independent law firms, and this weekend we are in Barcelona to meet our new international colleagues.

“We are also committed to developing our team, which has seen Pamela Rodgers promoted to the role of partner. Pamela has proved herself to be an exceptionally talented lawyer. She is currently training to become a Solicitor Advocate. This is an exciting chapter for the firm.”