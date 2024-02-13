Two Scots hospitalised and cow dead following horror road crash

TWO Scots were hospitalised, and a cow was killed following a road crash near one of Scotland’s most famous racing circuits.

The horror collision occurred on Tuesday on the A823 near Knockhill Racing Circuit in Dunfermline, Fife.

The accident saw the motor, which was carrying a driver and his teenage daughter, plough into the farmyard animal after allegedly being dazzled by another motorist’s lights.

The cow was struck by the car and crushed most of the motor under its weight. Credit: Fife Jammers

The cow unfortunately died at the scene whilst the two occupants of the car, Stuart Gibson, 54, and daughter Cody Gibson, 13, have since been discharged from hospital.

Horror images shared online showed the extent of the damage that the car sustained after the shocking crash on the A road.

The grey motor still has the headlights on despite the front of the car being destroyed, with the bumper now just a pile of steel meshed into the bonnet.

The windshield has been smashed to pieces by the sheer force of the cow which appears to have landed on the front part of the car.

Miracurously, despite the car being a write-off, both Stuart and Cody have since left hospital.

The images were shared online yesterday with the caption: “Aftermath of the car vs cow in the Knockhill Road last night.”

The post received over 1,300 likes with more than 440 comments from locals who were relieved that nobody was hurt.

Pauline McKay said: “That’s scary, hope everyone is okay.”

Helen Lawrie said: “Hope all are okay.”

Iona Macleod said: “Oh very lucky, horrendous.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6:25pm on Tuesday, 6th February 2024, police were called to a report of a collision involving a cow and a car on the A823 near Knockhill Racing Circuit.

“Two people were taken to the local hospital but have since been discharged, the cow died at the scene.

“Enquiries are complete, no further police action.”