Glasgow Moggies car club will go the extra mile for a good cause when they take part in this year’s Drive It Day later this month.

The classic car club are once again taking part in the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Club’s (FBHVC) annual event, which will see proceeds go towards the NSPCC’s free counselling service for children and young people, Childline.

Classic car enthusiasts will take part in this special day up and down the country for this year’s Drive It Day, which takes place on the 23rd of April.

Brian Ellis (L) and Stuart McKellar (R) with their vintage cars.

National Drive It Day was created by the FBHVC in 2005 as a chance for historic vehicle enthusiasts and the public to celebrate the One Thousand Mile Trial, which was originally organised in 1900 to prove the viability of then new motor vehicles.

It is also a chance to raise awareness and support amongst the public for the historic vehicle movement and keeping transport heritage on UK roads.

Sales of FBHVC’s Childline Rally Plates will go towards the NSPCC-run service.

Drive It Day raised £47,000 for Childline last year.

Glasgow Moggies began organising their own Drive it Day event in 2022.

This year their run is once again from Newton Mearns to Prestwick Beach, and they have invited along the Mini Clan and Scottish Branch of the Morris Minor Owner’s Club.

John Emley, founder of Glasgow Moggies, said: “I am incredibly excited to be involved in this year’s Drive It Day.

“It’s always a great event – especially for those of us who love motorsports and vintage cars.

“We are proud to be supporting NSPCC Scotland and Childline to help raise funds to support young people in our community.”

Caroline Renton, NSPCC Supporter Fundraising Manager for Scotland, said: “Last year, Drive it Day across the UK raised £47,000 for Childline, our free counselling service for children and young people, through club support and Rally Plate sales.

“We are delighted that the FBHVC are supporting us again this year, and hope that the partnership continues to grow.

“It is sure to be a fantastic day so I would encourage everyone to get involved.”

To take part, visit www.driveitday.co.uk where you can buy your Charity Rally Plate and also find out where your nearest Drive it Day event is taking place.

Members of the public will also have an opportunity to donate to Childline on the day via QR codes displayed on the vehicles.

For more information visit: www.glasgowmoggies.com and to donate visit: NSPCC Scotland is fundraising for NSPCC on JustGiving.com which has more information.