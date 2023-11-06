Scots charity winner appeals for local volunteers

A SCOTS charity volunteer is appealing for people to volunteer for Childline services.

Shelly Adams – a volunteer for the charity – was recently honoured at the Celebrate Aberdeen 2023 Awards for raising thousands for the NSPCC and is encouraging members of the public to sign up.

Shell Adams and Jamie Murray. (C) NSPCC.

The 38 year-old counsellor began volunteering with Childline in 2020 and recently won Celebrate Aberdeen’s Fundraiser of the Year award at the ceremony last weekend.

She has raised around £4,500 since then by doing feats such as jumping out of an aeroplane and completing a 5k obstacle course.

Speaking to Shelly she said: “The Celebrate Aberdeen Awards is an incredible celebration of all the hard work done by brilliant people in and around the city, so to be named Fundraiser of the Year is something would never have imagined possible.

“It is such a huge honour. It was a fantastic night and I couldn’t believe it when my name was announced.

“I know everyone else who was in the running has done incredible work fundraising for various charities, so to be named among them is so humbling.

“I’m particularly proud because the fundraising I have been doing is for such an important charity.

“The NSPCC runs amazing services that help improve child protection up and down the country. As a mother, this is something that is very close to my heart.

“The fact that my fundraising helps support such important work is incredibly satisfying.”

Shelly hopes that her story encourages others to volunteer for charitable organisations.

She added: “The truth is, for vital services like Childline to continue, we need people to give up some of their free time.

“For those who have misgivings, I would encourage them to talk to our team about what being a volunteer entails.

“I live with physical and mental challenges, but with the support of the team at the NSPCC in Aberdeen, I am able to do my bit for children and young people who need our help.

“Volunteering isn’t just about what you can do for others – it is also an enriching experience for yourself.

“You meet incredible people and make bonds with inspiring individuals. The NSPCC and Childline teams in Aberdeen are amazing and I am so glad to be a part of it.”

Jamie Murray, Childline Aberdeen Supervisor said: “We are all so very proud of Shelly’s Celebrate Aberdeen win and to have her on the team.

“Her enthusiasm for fundraising is very inspiring. She truly deserves her award for all her tireless work in both fundraising and her commitment to her weekly Childline shift.

“We are so grateful to have her in the Aberdeen base and she is a credit to the Childline service.

“There’s always room in our team for more volunteers and fundraisers. If you have some time in your week to spare, please get in touch.

“We’d love to talk about volunteering opportunities.”

To find out more about volunteering with the NSPCC, you can visit the website.