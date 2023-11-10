Scotland lights up green in support of the NSPCC this Christmas

SCOTTISH landmarks are set to light up green on the longest night of the year in support of the NSPCC as the charity hosts a Walk for Children.

The illuminated spectacle is in support of the children’s charity and the help it provides young people in their darkest hours.

Landmarks including the Falkirk Wheel, Glasgow Science Centre, Dalkeith Country Park and Edinburgh’s Camera Obscura will be going green on the night of December 22.

Other sites in Scotland lighting up for the NSPCC include West Lothian Civic Centre, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Dundee Science Centre and the Titan Crane in Clydebank.

A family taking part in last year’s event

The NSPCC is calling on families and friends across the country to get together and sign up to walk 5km that night to raise vital funds for the charity and its Childline service.

They will have counsellors on hand to answer life-changing calls throughout the festive period, including on Christmas Day.

Caroline Renton, NPSCC Scotland Supporter Fundraising Manager, said: “Our Childline service is expecting a child to contact them every 45 seconds this Christmas.

“While it’s free for them to contact the service over the phone or internet, every counselling session costs the charity around £4.

“For children facing abuse, the winter nights can be long and lonely, and we want all children to know that Childline is here for them, even on the darkest nights.

“We rely on public donations for around 90% of our funding, and by joining us on December 22 you can help Childline answer more life-changing calls.

“Whether you’re wearing reindeer antlers, Santa hats or light-up accessories, or just pulling on your warmest coats and hats and enjoying the view, you’ll be helping Childline be a lifeline for children this Christmas.”

While children are at home for the holidays, they are cut off from other support systems, which means the Childline service is vitally important at Christmas.

Last Christmas, Childline delivered more than 1,000 high-risk counselling sessions, with 64% of high-risk calls and web chats during that period coming in after dark.

Childline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Last year, hundreds of people walked 5k on the longest night of the year and raised over £100,000 to help fund vital NSPCC services like Childline.

It costs £10 to sign up for Walk for Children and participants are asked to try and raise £100 to help fund the charity’s vital work and keep more children safe this Christmas.

Everyone who signs up will receive a fundraising pack with everything needed to plan a walk, resources to use on the day, and an NSPCC t-shirt.