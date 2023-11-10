SCOTS wrestling superstar Drew McIntyre has made a promise if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship.

The wrestler hails from Ayr but performs under World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he previously won the Championship after beating Brock Lesnar – but had no celebrations due to Covid.

However, the 38-year-old was back in Glasgow with WWE at the OVO Hydro on Tuesday when he vowed to return to his home country for a proper celebration were he to become champ again.

A video captured at the live event shows McIntyre at the end of the night, closing his home show as he stands in the middle of the squared circle.

The Scotsman holds a microphone, addressing the crowd and fellow grappler LA Knight, saying: “You’ve given me an idea, both of us have title matches this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

“I’m two-time WWE champion, first ever Scottish heavyweight champion, now I’ve never had the chance to hold that title up in front of my people and bring it back home.”

McIntyre strides around the ring wearing black shorts before leaning on the ropes and pleading with LA Knight to end the current 1,159-day reign of the ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns.

The Ayr native says: “Somebody for the love of God has to take the title off of Roman [Reigns] it’s been about 10,003 days.

“I’m sick of it and I think the man [to beat him] might just be LA Knight.

“So how about this, go to the Crown Jewel, LA Knight smacks about Roman Reigns – undisputed title.”

Drew McIntyre promised an Irn-Bru and Buckfast filled party if he wins the title. Credit: TikTok

The giant Scotsman then backs himself to see off one of the most talented wrestlers on the roster – Seth Rollins – and proclaims the pair should get an open top bus tour of Glasgow.

The die-hard Rangers supporter is in no doubt as to what drinks he wants to enjoy during their title tour, saying: “Drew McIntyre claymores Seth Rollins’ head off – world title, we get ourselves on a plane, we fly back to Glasgow, we get ourselves an open top bus.

“The Buckfast is chilled, the Irn-Bru is just right, we party all night long. Yeah.”

McIntyre’s proposal is met with an eruption of cheers from his home crowd as he laps up the applause.

The video was shared on social media yesterday with the caption: “WWE Live Glasgow.”

The clip received over 3,000 likes with dozens of comments from wrestling fans hoping to see their favourite superstars crown themselves as champions.

One said: “The Buckfast is chilled.”

Another added: “I didn’t think I’d ever hear LA Knight and Buckfast being mentioned in the same sentence.”

A third replied: “LA Knight heard him saying yeah and thought ‘That was good but let me show you how it’s done’ and walked back to the ring.”

Another responded: “LA Knight will win.”

McIntyre previously held the WWE Championship in April 2020 after defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of night two.