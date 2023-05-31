LEWIS Capaldi has shared a hilarious sketch in reaction to his latest album reaching number one, in which he jokingly brands his fans as “f***ing idiots”.

The 26 year-old singer released his second album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent earlier this month, which has since debuted at the top spot on the Official Albums Chart.

In true Capaldi style, the crooner shared a sketch in response to the achievement, poking fun at his fans for “lapping up” the album – jesting that it is essentially “the same f***ing album” as his debut project.

Footage shows Capaldi sitting on a bed in what appears to be a hotel room as he pretends to be in the middle of a phone call, attempting to appear as though he is unaware of the camera recording him.

He can be heard saying: “Tell me about it. I cannot f***ing believe they lapped this f***ing sht up again.

Capaldi from Bathgate, West Lothian pretends to be in disbelief as he then adds: “It’s essentially the same f***ing album.

“These f***ing idiots – these idiots –the f***ing general public just lapping it up and making it number one again. F***ing so mental.

He teases his fans further as he says: “Let’s keep exploiting these dumb-dumbs, alright?

He pretends to end the phone call with the parting message: “Thank God for the f***ing stupid general public, am I right? Right, I better go and do this video.”

He then turns to face the camera and pretends to press the record button.

He then jokingly puts on a facade, pretending to be sickeningly sweet to his fans, thanking them for giving him the top spot on the chart list.

He says in an over-the-top manner: “Hi guys. Lewis Capaldi here, your old pal.”

He clasps his hands across his chest dramatically as he continues: “I just wanted to say from the bottom of my heart how much it means to me that you guys bought this record.

“You went and bought it in your droves. My fans, you know I love you – I love you so much – I would never, I could never imagine my life without you because we did it.”

Capaldi then picks up his award for reaching the number one spot and shows it to the camera.

He then says: “We got another number one record and it’s massive for me. I’m so happy about it and I just love you guys so much and I would give you the world.”

The prankster pushes his fans further as he waxes lyrical: “I would actually give you my world if I possibly could.

“It means so much that we are in this journey together and we’re making memories happen for each other, which is pretty crazy.”

He jokes again: “I just want to say I love you so much – you are my earth, my sun, my stars, my moon. You are the blood that runs through my veins.

“I don’t know what else to say, except I love you so much and you know, I’ve got the best fans in the world.”

Pictured: Capaldi pretending to be in a call. (C) Lewis Capaldi/TikTok

He humbly holds up his award and says: “Thank you for the number one Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, and yeah, I’ll see you out on the road.”

He smiles as he picks up the mobile phone to stop filming, however pretends again to not realise his fans can hear him as the phone keeps recording.

He concludes the video with a joking jibe: “F**k me, man. Clowns.”

Capaldi shared the footage to social media on Saturday, cheekily writing: “Album went to number one! But at what cost?”

The hilarious video received over 217,200 views and more than 4,800 comments as many fans joked along.

One person wrote: “Lewis, we heard the phone call.”

Another said: “This is so real and respectable – so many new artists don’t admit this.”

A third commented: “It’s the Glasgow Uni accent for me.”

A fourth added: “He can’t keep getting away with this.”

Capaldi was recently spotted at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which was held in Dundee over the course of the weekend.

He was joined by many other well-known artists including boy band The Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan.