FORMER Scotland ace Barry Bannan left talkSPORT host Alan Brazil in stitches after a cheeky jibe towards his ex-club captain at Aston Villa.

The Sheffield Wednesday playmaker was appearing on talkSPORT’s breakfast show yesterday to discuss the latest sporting stories with host Brazil and former England forward Gabby Agbonlahor.

The 33-year-old joined the call from his home when Brazil kicked off with a quick query for Bannan about Agbonlahor’s radio prowess.

Host Alan Brazil was left in stitches after Bannan’s quip. Credit: Twitter/talkSPORT

Brazil jokingly says: “You played with Gabby at the Villa, did you ever expect him to be a radio sensation?”

Gabby – already anticipating the playful insults coming his way – says: “Oh here we go, here we go.”

Sure enough, Bannan – who boasts 27 caps for his international side – showcased his trademark wit and fired back quickly, questioning talkSPORT’s booking of his former teammate.

Bannan replies: “Not a chance, not a chance. You must be scraping the barrel if you’re getting him in.”

Agbonlahor took the joke well and laughed before pulling rank. Credit: Twitter/talkSPORT

This leaves the entire studio in fits of laughter as Brazil leans back chuckling and Agbonlahor takes the cheeky jibe in good spirits.

However, Agbonlahor is quick to pull rank on the player he spent five seasons at Villa Park with under various managers – including a successful period under former Celtic boss Martin O’Neill.

The three time England cap was captain for the entirety of Bannan’s career in Birmingham and was quick to remind him of the fact.

Agbonlahor interjects: “Don’t speak to your captain like that Mr Barry.”

The trio then burst into another fit of laughter as the clip comes to an end.

Bannan’s attention will now turn to the EFL Championship promotion push for his Owls side who have just one win in their last five.

The Sheffield outfit are currently sitting second in EFL League One, just four points clear of Ipswich Town who have a game in hand.

His team take on mid-table Lincoln City tomorrow at Hillsborough and will be hoping to try and cement their promotion as soon as possible.