SCOTS author JK Rowling has sparked angry outbursts yet again after celebrating going from “literally Hitler” to “ideologically Stalin” amid a heated debate.

The 57-year-old Harry Potter author, who has become more infamous in recent years for her political opinions regarding transgender people, kicked up a storm with her latest tweet yesterday.

Pictured: JK Rowling. (C) Twitter

Rowling had initially retweeted a post from the Communist Party (CP) of Britain who claimed that transgenderism falls under protected characteristics within the LGBTQ+ community.

The CP wrote in response to columnist Owen Jones: “Interesting take, Owen. Difficult to see how a Gender Recognition Reform statement, gay rights and abortion rights in the Soviet Union are linked.

“Is there anything else you want to burden yourself of? The CP and all its members as a matter of record, were the very first to campaign for laws protecting women’s right to abortion and gay rights.

“CP won’t be silenced – publication of our executive statement on ‘The Gender Recognition Bill and Equality Law’ has resulted in a million views and our website being zapped, but we won’t be silenced.

Pictured: The CP tweet. (C) Twitter

“That has not happened in 100 years of imprisonment, transgender people to access services and to transition legally, not just in Scotland but across Britain.

“Together with the defence and improvement of women’s sex-based services and facilities, this is part of the broader struggle for democratic rights, social justice and socialism.”

Rowling argued against the Communist Party’s post, writing sarcastically: “Can’t wait for the Guardian columns denouncing the British Communist Party as far-right.”

However, climate journalist Dave Vetter opposed Rowling’s tweet, claiming she was “aligning ideologically with Stalin”.

Climate journalist Dave Vetter called Rowling out.

In a quip which has outraged many, Rowling jokingly replied: “Very excited to announce that after a long stretch of being Literally Hitler I’ve become Ideologically Stalin.

“With luck, hard work and your continued support, I believe I can make Vlad the Impaler by Christmas.”

Rowling’s post received over 9,000 retweets and more than 5,900 comments from users sharing their disgust at Rowling’s comparison.

One person wrote: “‘The Nazis and Stalinists all agree with me’ – take a look in the mirror.”

Pictured: JK Rowling’s reply.

Presenter and political commentator Matthew Stadlen said: “Such a tasteless tweet. In various ways.

“Not least the idea that in an hierarchy of evil, Vlad the Impaler is worse than Hitler.”

Rikki de la Vegga said: “The fact that you think being called out on your bigotry and support of authoritarian extremists is funny, speaks more volumes than all of your books.”

Jeremy Whitlock commented: “Pretty soon you’ll be ‘She Who Must Not Be Named.’

Christopher Sunday wrote: “And here she is pushing hate upon us. Wanting us to be murdered and slaughtered.”

Walker Bragman commented: “Seriously, there are real problems in the world – pressing issues like climate change that demand immediate attention.

“You don’t have to invent issues at the expense of an extremely small and vulnerable minority group and align yourself with the absolute worst people.”