SOCIAL media users have been left divided by a police force’s post lecturing a heroin user on “three valuable lessons” to take away from his arrest.

Manchester City Centre Police arrested a man yesterday after he was caught by plain clothes police officers smoking heroin right in front of them on the Metrolink tram system.

The man was swiftly nicked and led off the platform, before the police force opted to share their handiwork online with two images and a lecture for the man arrested.

Heroin user being arrested at Cornbrook tram station. Credits: Twitter.

Images show the two plain clothes police officers leading a man clad in shorts, a navy jacket and an orange high-vis jacket away from the platform at Cornbrook Tram Station, Manchester.

The man – who appears to be quite young – is being marched towards a group of police officers at the end of the platform, as another image shows the contents found on the man’s person.

A square of burnt silver foil can be seen – as well as a yellow lighter and another batch of foil rolled up tightly beside it.

The Manchester City Centre Police shared the images to social media yesterday with the caption: “This gentleman learnt 3 valuable lessons today:

“1. Don’t smoke heroin 2. Don’t smoke heroin on the metrolink 3. Don’t smoke heroin on the metrolink in front of plain clothes police officers.

“Male arrested and now enroute to custody.”

The post has since received over 900 likes and dozens of comments – but many social media users have been left divided by the police’s “nasty” message.

One user wrote: “Yes. You have successfully taught this man not to smoke heroin. Congratulations on your progressive attitude to drug abuse.”

Another commented: “Putting this on Twitter was nasty. Clearly somebody struggling and on their way to a job that makes them miserable.”

A third said: “Sincerely hope the whopper that posted this never has to deal with addiction in their family.”

Another wrote: “Feel like this was probably a cry for help, and shaming him on Twitter is simply cruel.”

However, another user replied: “Why don’t we work on creating a society where people don’t feel the need to constantly numb themselves?”

Whilst a second wrote: “Well done guys. Over 600 likes compared to the two or three likes on comments about ‘Omg they are so nasty to these lovely people’.

“Keep it up, it’s obvious the majority appreciate your hard work.”

Another added: “Jesus. The amount of people saying this is wrong….the law is the law, break it you know where it ends.

“We all know the difference between right and wrong. Lad looks like he’s either coming from or going to work and smoking heroin FFS get a grip people.”

The number of drug deaths in Greater Manchester reached a record 368 in 2021, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for comment.