International clothing company opens brand new store

A COMPANY has announced that they will open their brand new store in Edinburgh St James Quarter.

The H&M new store will be based over 2 floors, it will offer ladies, divided, mens and childrenswear departments.

This new store will offer customers a very different interior look and feel to other H&M stores, with a focus on creating a modern and relevant shopping experience.

Customers visiting the store will notice a warmer more welcoming interior and relaxed environment.

40 years later the UK and Ireland portfolio has grown to an excess of 240 stores.

The Swedish retailers are very excited to bring their new store to Basingstoke as a first of its kind in the UK and Ireland.

With sustainability at the heart of the business model H&M offers a garment collecting service worldwide.

The H&M garment collection scheme was launched in 2013 and offers customers the chance to donate any unwanted clothes and textiles from any brand whilst shopping in store.

Hannah Skinner Area Manager of H&M UK and Ireland said: “I am really excited for the opening our brand new St James Quarter store today, which is a fantastic addition to our portfolio.

“I’m so proud of what our colleagues have achieved and cannot wait to open our doors and welcome our customers!”