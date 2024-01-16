Trailblazers team up on cutting-edge care facility

Turner & Townsend to steer charity’s exemplar project

A LEADING disability charity has appointed global construction trailblazer Turner & Townsend (T&T) as its technical project managers to assist in delivering a pioneering complex-needs facility.

The professional services company was selected by Capability Scotland from a number of candidates and will use its 75 years of experience to guide the charity in a first of a kind project, the Our Inclusive Community Project (OICP). This appointment sees Capability Scotland move a step closer in completing the new £28 million complex-needs facility in Bertha Park, Perth, having recently secured an exclusivity agreement for the land at Bertha Park Village with homebuilder Springfield.





Brian Logan, Chief Executive of Capability Scotland, said: “We are delighted to appoint Turner & Townsend as the technical project managers for our pioneering Bertha Park facility.

“With their experience in delivering fantastic initiatives, T&T bring invaluable expertise that will guide us in realising this innovative centre.

“Their impressive track record constructing community facilities across Scotland made them the ideal partner for this project. We look forward to collaborating closely with the T&T team to create an exemplar facility that empowers people with additional support needs.”

T&T has successfully delivered community-based facilities throughout the country, most recently the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice and is currently working with Ayrshire Hospice and St Margaret’s Hospice.

Led by Jim McKinstry, who has over 25 years of experience delivering projects from £150,000 to £90 million, the initial period will involve an intense design refining workstream managed by T&T. The project management team will also work closely with renowned architects, Anderson Bell + Christie (A,B + C), to see Capability Scotland re-imagine and raise the standard for inclusive, empowering care and support.

Jim McKinstry, Project Director of T&T, said: “T&T hope to bring our passion, enthusiasm and experience to this project to play a part in its successful delivery

“I get the greatest satisfaction seeing the completed projects in full use, after spending significant time leading their journey through design, procurement, and delivery.

“We appreciate this project as being a once in a lifetime, rewarding opportunity in which we have a shared passion with Capability Scotland to deliver an exemplar facility.

“We are proud to be involved and look forward to working with Capability Scotland and the supporting team to see the project come to fruition and to deliver the outstanding services.”

T&T has head offices around the world and deliveries multi-faceted building initiatives across real estate, infrastructure, defence, and natural resources. Its Scottish cohort has achieved more than £40 million in turnover – making it one of the most trusted names in the business.

T&T joins the OICP project alongside 16 other partners including local authorities, architects and design organisations, and other specialists that will engage with those supported by Capability Scotland and their families to co-create future living spaces tailored to meet diverse accessibility needs.

Caroline Dearden, Director at A,B + C, said: “We at Anderson Bell + Christie are thrilled to partner with Turner & Townsend, bringing together our collective passion and experience to guide Capability Scotland in realising its vision for Bertha Park.

“As architects designing an innovative complex needs centre that sets a new standard in supportive care, we’re confident that collaborating closely with T&T’s experts in technically complex building initiatives will lead to an exemplary final product.”

Located just over four miles from Upper Springland, Bertha Park is a major expansion of Perth. The inclusive community and integrated infrastructure provides exciting opportunities for service users to make connections.

Capability Scotland is a charity delivering care, support, and education for disabled children and adults across Scotland. It has a range of facilities and services across the country which helps the people they support to achieve the best outcomes in their lives, no matter their needs.

For more information on the OICP, visit: https://oicp.capability.scot/

For more information on Capability Scotland, visit: https://www.capability.scot/

For more information on Turner & Townsend, visit: https://www.turnerandtownsend.com/