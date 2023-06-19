A HILARIOUS video showcases a daring pup making a great escape from their pen in the early hours of the morning.

Simon Marrington captured the adorable scenes of his golden retriever Mabel engaging in a brave attempt to be reunited with her owner as the sun was coming up.

The 31-year-old from Southampton, Hampshire was keen to keep an eye on his pup and awoke at five thirty in the morning on Monday.

The engineer couldn’t believe his eyes when he began watching the newest member of his family tentatively approach the bars on her pen.

The clip begins with Mabel looks up before placing her front paws on the bars and jumping down to approach the front of her temporary home.

Toys and a water bowl can be seen on the other side of the pen, alongside a set of stairs leading up to Simon’s bedroom.

The clever puppy then begins her ascent up and over the top of the fence of the enclosure as the famous Escape To Victory theme rings out.

Mabel manages to get all four paws on the fence and sticks her head over the top before dragging her paws towards freedom.

The eight-week old then precariously dangles at the top of the enclosure for a moment before jumping off and landing on the wooden floor.

Mabel then scurries out of the room in an attempt to go and find Simon who couldn’t believe what he had just watched.

Simon’s mum Stefanie Marrington took to social media on Monday, to share the hilarious footage, joking: “Eight weeks and having none of it”.

The post received over 200 likes and tens of comments as many shared their thoughts on the comedic video.

Pictured: Escape artist Mabel. (C) Simon Marrington.

One person wrote: “All, I’m sure we can appreciate Stefanie will be doubling down on security now she knows she has an escape artist on her hands, and that no one cares more.

“I’m sure no owners will be attempting to get their pup to replicate this feat, having seen it.”

Another said: “Ah, the Spider pig approach. We had one of these too.”

A third commented: “Freedom!”

A fourth added: “What a little tinker. Hope you find a better solution.”

A fifth wrote: “Look, how cute, though.”

Speaking today, Simon said: “I was watching the camera from upstairs as the previous nights, she was awake around 5am onwards.

“However I was trying to give her some time to not rush down every time she wakes up.

“She started testing the sides and then all of a sudden managed to climb right out.

“Luckily, I have the camera there so I was able to rewind (after I had gone down and herded her back).

Pictured: Mable’s family, Simon and Lottie. (C) Simon Marrington

“I was very surprised, myself, especially at that age. I have another golden retriever Lottie who’s two, who did similar, but not until she was around 13 weeks old – I thought I was prepared.

“She now sleeps in the secure crate and I go down a few times a night to put her outside for her business.

“Last night, she and Lottie tried to dig to Australia.

“They’re best friends.

“I was worried that getting another dog would put Lottie’s nose out as I live alone, so it’s only ever been me and her but honestly it couldn’t have gone better with those two.”