A BRITAIN’S Got Talent star was left fuming by one of her “worst experiences” with British Airways after her flight was cancelled four times – with only a £10 voucher to compensate.

Orissa Kelly had just finished a show in Edinburgh late last month, when she was due to fly for two shows in Nigeria the next morning.

The 28 year-old is well-known for her appearances on Britain’s Got Talent, MTV and DC’s Wonder Woman, and has the unique talent of being able to fire a bow and arrow with just her feet.

Orissa from Watford, Hertfordshire had allegedly been due to fly to Nigeria at 3am on 27 May, only to be told by British Airways staff that her flight had been cancelled due to an undisclosed reason.

After a lengthy wait in a mass queue of antsy passengers, Kelly finally boarded her flight to London, where she would then board her connecting flight.

However, the bad luck didn’t stop there as Kelly claims she was left stranded at London Heathrow airport for a staggering nine hours.

This followed alleged advice from staff that she was booked onto another flight to Nigeria but by this point, it became clear that Kelly was not going to make her show on time.

After the gruelling wait, Kelly began to ready herself for boarding – only to allegedly discover that she had not in fact been booked onto the new flight at all, meaning the hours of waiting had been futile.

Kelly says she was then informed that staff had also lost her luggage which she needed to pick up after being misinformed that she had been booked onto the new flight.

With a small victory, Kelly had luckily placed AirTags on her luggage, meaning she could locate them – at the very opposite side of the airport.

After three hours of searching, she finally found her suitcase and carry-on at various different terminals – with some allegedly being put on a different flight to where she was headed.

After a final slog, Kelly finally reached her destination but claims to have missed a week’s worth of wages and undergone severe stress – with only a £10 voucher as compensation from British Airways.

Kelly also claimed that many other passengers were left distraught after missing weddings, funerals and many other important events.

The video shows a fed up Kelly looking sad at the camera as the displayed text reads:

“How I ended up with one of the worst travel days of my career.”

The camera cuts to an unsuspecting Kelly smiling in her archery costume after her show in Edinburgh.

Orissa burst into tears as soon as she saw her mum waiting to pick her up. (C) Orissa Kelly/TikTok

The video then shows Kelly pushing a trolley into Edinburgh airport, with luggage filling overspilling.

Kelly can be heard saying: “I woke up at 3am the next morning to get to the airport to fly to Nigeria.”

The camera then shows a huge queue of disgruntled passengers waiting in a boarding queue as Kelly says: “That’s when the chaos began.”

She then says: “The goal was to arrive in Nigeria at 6pm and then head straight to my show that night.”

The video then shows Kelly sitting on a plane with her hand clasped over her mouth as she says: “Thanks to British Airways, I ended up getting cancelled on four different flights.

Kelly can be seen pacing by a flight gate in London Heathrow as she says: “Then, I waited nine hours in Heathrow Airport for a flight they supposedly booked me on.”

The clip then cuts to the customer service desk, showing a large group of people waiting to be served – appearing to all have been heading to Nigeria.

Kelly continues: “–To be told at the gate I was never booked on it at all.”

Unhappy, Kelly then shows her walking to find her luggage as she says in the video: “Then, they lost my bags and told me to find them myself.

“Even with AirTags, it still took me three hours to locate my bags.”

She added: “At one point, they were even put on a random flight!”

She continued: “Despite missing both my events in Nigeria, a week’s worth of pay and an entire day of stress, “British Airways gave me a £10 voucher.”

Kelly can then be seen welling up before bursting into tears after seeing her mum at the airport, waiting to take her home.

Kelly ends the video with: “This is my genuine reaction when I finally saw my mum at the airport to pick me up.”

She adds: “When I was waiting in the customer service queue, I heard of people who had missed weddings, funerals -with absolutely no apology from BA.

“I get it, delays and cancellations will always be part of travel but it’s all about how you deal with it and I really think BA needs to step up and treat their customers like human beings.”

Kelly took to social media to share the video late last month, writing: “British Airways do better. 19 hours with a £10 voucher”.

The video received over, 20,500 likes and more than 350 comments from users left astonished by Kelly’s situation

One person wrote: “BA owes you a lot. Contact a lawyer.”

Another said: “Nothing beats a phone call or hug from mum after such stress. That sounds so frustrating. You have every right to be enraged.”

A third commented: “I’m so sorry, that sounds awful. I’m glad you got your bags and had AirTags.”

A fourth added: “Used to be a first class experience. Nowadays we’re treated like cattle.”