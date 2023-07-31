A SHOCKING video shows the moment a young busker is verbally abused on the street – including horrific comments from a rude woman that his music makes her want to “slit her wrists”.

Liam Alexander had travelled to Cambridge, Cambridgeshire earlier this month for his latest stint performing on the streets.

However, the promising young singer-songwriter was subject to harassment from members of the public during his one-hour set, with many making claims of his music affecting their wellbeing.

Liam was approached by two men who told him to turn down his music and leave.

The video begins with Liam in the middle of his performance when a market trader requests for him to turn down the music.

Liam politely replies to the trader, saying: “Yeah I will at the end.”

However, the trader doesn’t wait for the end of the song, instead reaching to fiddle with Liam’s amp, leaving Liam no option but to firmly address the man, saying: “Don’t touch the amp.”

Another trader turns up and the pair have an exchange of words with the trader commenting: “You’re giving us a headache over there.

“Your hour is up anyway mate.”

Liam stands his ground and refutes the allegation, stating: “I started at half past, I have another ten minutes.”

The traders however don’t believe what they are being told and instead continue to lambast the busker, with one claiming: “You started just after ten o’clock, I asked you to turn it down and you haven’t.”

Despite, the two-on-one argument, Liam continues to fight his corner, saying: “You’ve walked past three times.

“I haven’t touched the volume knob and you haven’t said anything.”

The man’s colleague takes a gentler approach saying: “We’re asking you to turn it down, that’s all we’re asking.”

The busker continues to take the men to task over their behaviour, commenting: “That’s fine but you don’t come over and touch my equipment.”

The workers then tell Liam it would be a good idea for him to pack up before a woman comes over to give her opinion.

The woman says: “Can you play anything more upbeat because I’m dying over there wanting to slit my wrists.

“It’s a beautiful voice but it’s the songs, it is a Friday.”

The comment stuns Liam who takes a moment to compose himself before replying: “Well that’s a lovely thing to say.”

The worker then returns to continue his seemingly one-man vendetta against the recording artist.

He says: “I’m getting far too many complaints so I’m going to have to ask you to pack up.”

Liam looks visibly frustrated that he has been asked to leave as he smiles, saying: “Okay mate, I’ll pack up.

“Then I’m going to move round the corner.”

Just as Liam begins to pack his equipment up, the woman returns to offer an apology, initially saying: “Hey, that came out wrong, I want you to know I think you’re an amazing singer mate.”

Liam interjects, commenting: “Yeah, it’s just not a nice thing to say, because you don’t know who I know who might have done something like that – do you know what I mean?”

The unknown woman then seemingly retracts her apology, instead opting to take offence by saying: “Yeah but so do I and it was making me really upset because it was those songs.”

Liam then offers his own apology saying: “I’m sorry about that but maybe next time just think a bit more.”

The woman then nips in: “Maybe next time don’t play really depressing music.”

Liam shared the video to social media earlier this month writing: “I hate posting negative videos but what this woman said as a throwaway comment truly disgusted me.

“And for what? To make me feel bad about myself under the guise of a compliment – all on top of two men trying to bully me out of my spot without following their own guidelines.

“Without those in my livestream, I would’ve gone home, I ended up having a relatively positive day. People like this won’t ever stop me doing what I love.”

The clip has since received over 132,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from users quick to side with the singer over the woman’s shocking quotes.

One said: “Mate don’t listen to the old people, they’re just not happy with their lives, keep doing what you’re doing, I’m proud bro.”

Another added: “Mate, you handled this so well, good on you for being so polite through it all, it truly shows your character.”

A third replied: “You handled this to the point when they walked away, I know they hated themselves. Well done.”

Speaking today, Liam said: “I had great interactions with the public of Cambridge, lovely comments, generous donations and occasional crowd gathering in front of me to watch my performance.

“Unfortunately, with a handful of minutes left before the hour, a market trader decided to take it upon himself to walk over to me and told me to turn down the volume mid-song.

“I replied that I would turn it down as soon as I finished the song I was performing.

“He then walked over to my amplifier and began to inspect volume knobs with his hand getting very close to my amplifier.

“I paused my performance and told him not to touch my equipment and that I said I would turn down when I had finished.

“Her [the woman’s] comments took me by surprise as every other interaction I had with the public was incredibly positive.

“I decided to pack up and move elsewhere after the treatment I was receiving.”

A spokesperson for Cambridge City Council said: “Busking is a tradition that goes back to medieval times and this type of street performance contributes to the life and character of the city.

“We want buskers and street performers to feel welcome in Cambridge.

“The events in this video do raise concerns so we are investigating the circumstances.”