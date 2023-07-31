THIS is the wholesome moment an entire train carriage bursts into a rendition of Wonderwall after passengers were left delayed by almost an hour.

Beth Leah was making the journey from Manchester to Cumbria last weekend, when her train was delayed at its first stop due to a “connection interference”, leaving a host of disgruntled passengers.

However, one upbeat group of men decided to lighten the mood by whipping out a guitar and bursting into song with performances of tracks from the likes of George Ezra, Don McLean and Oasis.

Video filmed by 21-year-old Beth shows her looking down at her phone camera in bemusement as the on-screen text reads: “How it started…”

In the background, one man can be heard taking part in a rather out-of-sync, a capella version of Don McLean’s American Pie

The clip then cuts to show a man whipping out an acoustic guitar as the makeshift choir drone on, this time with their own version of George Ezra’s Green Green Grass.

The on-screen text then reads “Versus what it turned into” as the guitarist can be seen smiling, now in full swing of a performance of Oasis’s Wonderwall.

Beth from Blackpool, Lancashire pans the camera round to show the rest of the train’s passengers in high spirits as the carriage belt out the words to the six-times platinum selling song.

In addition to now being far more in harmony than the previous renditions, the train also appears to be on the move again, leaving passengers in high spirits as the song goes on.

Pictured: The guitarist. (C) Beth Leah.

Several of the men joining in – clad in Hawaiian shirts – appear to be drunk as the stretch out their arms and belt out the lyrics to Wonderwall’s famous chorus.

The on-screen text then reads “Solo time” as one man attempts to sing on his own to the tune – albeit with mixed results as he appears to forget the lyrics midway through.

Meanwhile, another man supports the soloist as he claps his hands, whilst the text reads: “Vibez [sic]”.

Another man then begins a tuneless but soulful solo, hilariously screaming the lyrics as the on-screen text reads: “Solo from John”.

The guitarist then joins in with the singing as yet another man has his moment in the spotlight, playing the air guitar while crouched on one knee.

The camera then shows the full carriage roaring with applause as the guitarist strums the final few chords to bring the impromptu performance to a close.

Business manager Beth took to social media earlier this month to share the wholesome moment, writing: “This must be what it feels like to live in a musical”.

Pictured: One of the enthusiastic singers. (C) Beth Leah.

The video received over 34,400 views likes and more than 500 comments from users left tickled by the unique rendition of the cult classic tune.

One user wrote: “To be fair, you have to embrace the last train”.

Another said: “This would lift me up on a train journey! Just having a good time.”

A third commented: “A beautiful moment right there.”

Another joked: “Why is it always Wonderwall?”

A fifth wrote: “They aren’t causing any harm, just having a laugh.”

Speaking to Beth today, she said: “It was Sunday last week. I was coming homing back home from Manchester Oxford Road to Blackpool North.

“There were lots of cancellations and delays that day so lots of people were tired and fed up or annoyed with the trains service being so bad.

“The train didn’t set off until about 45 minutes after it stopped at Oxford Road due to connection interference at Salford Crescent.

“So, when this happened it kind of cheered everyone up and made the long, extended journey worth it.”