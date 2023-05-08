A HILARIOUS video shows the moment an English band prank their guitarist as they cross over the border to Scotland by convincing him that he needs his passport.

Indie rock band The Mercians were travelling up to Edinburgh last week to serve as the support act for former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan when they devised the joke.

The band from Coalville, Leicestershire decided to prank guitarist Owen Trott by freaking him out that he had forgotten his passport – and so needed to stow away in the back of their van.

The hilarious video begins with bassist Harry Walford, 21, addressing the rest of the band and questioning if they all have their passports ready for inspection.

The onscreen text reads: “We tricked our guitarist into thinking he needed his passport to get into Scotland.”

Harry can be seen whispering to driver and band manager Matt Pickersgill in the front of the van, with the on-screen text captioning the conversation: “Just go along with me for a second.”

Harry then turns around and says: “Do you think it’s easier if everyone just gives me their passports for when we cross? Are they in the back?”

Simultaneously, the rest of the band jump on board with the wind-up, nodding along in agreement.

The video then zooms into Owen who confusingly asks: “Passports?” and chuckles in the initial belief that it is indeed a joke.

Band manager Matt then curtly replies: “Oh, Owen, don’t joke, don’t.”

Owen says: “For real?”

Harry then plays into Owen’s dumbfoundedness, saying: “He’s [Owen] f***ing with you, he’s got his passport. Mate, we’re going to Scotland. He is taking the piss.”

The camera then pans back to Owen who is looking increasingly nervous as he says: “Lads, lads honestly I haven’t, are you taking the piss?”

Another member of the band in the back can be heard saying: “It wouldn’t surprise me if you didn’t.”

“I don’t have my passport,” reaffirms Owen.

Matt Pickersgill then seriously replies: “Hang on guys, Owen, don’t wind me up, have you got your passport with you?”

Owen says: “No, I seriously haven’t. Was I meant to have it?”

The rest of the band then quickly erupt with shouts. saying: “Why would you not bring your f***ing passport?”

Harry then suggests that Owen will have to get into the boot in order to successfully cross the border without detection.

Initially, Owen tries to cram his way into the storage space at the roof of the car above the driver’s seat with shouts of “Get your leg up!”

Owen then asks: “How many years is it if we get caught smuggling?”

The band then identify an area in the back of the van where Owen can be placed whilst en-route, as he tucks himself underneath a bed whilst surrounded with boxes and equipment.

Harry then asks: “Wait, can I go to the toilet?”

The band unanimously respond: “No, nahh, no chance. Alright we’ll see you in a bit.”

Harry then throws the bed over himself as the band shut the door on him with the on-screen text reading: “No guitarists were harmed in the making of this short film.”

As the rest of the band make their way back into the van they shout: “Right, Owen you’ve gotta be quiet, we’re crossing now.”

A faint “Alright” can be heard from Owen in the boot whilst they drive past the Scottish flags and the “Welcome to Scotland” sign.

A band member can be heard exclaiming: “We did it! Are you alright?”

Owen replies: “It’s really dark!”

The rest of the band can’t contain their laughter as they pull to the side to let him back out, hitting a huge pothole on the way as one member says: “S**t, he’s gonna be dead.”

As the door is opened it reveals Owen has been thrown to the other side of the van, as he is hanging upside down on top of several boxes.

Finally, the camera cuts to Owen who has returned to his back seat, now sporting a neck rest as he angrily looks at the camera, muttering “F**k off Harry” as the onscreen text reads “Not a happy bunny.”

The band uploaded the video to social media last week with the caption: “Watch until the end, he fully buys it. Ah, being on tour is fun…”

The video has since received over 15,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans left cruel at the cruel stitch-up.

One user wrote: “Evil move but I like it, sorry Owen.”

Another wrote: “The end! Visioning him just flying about the back after that pothole.”

A third said: “The ‘It’s really dark’ just broke me. Bless him.”

Another commented: “Don’t play with Owen like that, man was stressed.”

(L-R) Band members Charlie Devonport, Joe Syborn, Owen Trott, Harry Walford and Matt Cominotto. Credits: Facebook.

Speaking today band manager Matt said: “The journeys on tour are long, so Harry thought it would be funny to try and wind Owen up.

“He started filming and asked if everyone thought it would be a good idea to give their passports to him for safekeeping.

“The band has a very good instinct with pranks, and everyone started to say that their passports were safe in their bags. Owen looked confused and so the prank started to unwind.

“Owen at first thought it was a prank, but as everyone persisted, and I started asking him the question seriously, he soon became really panicked.

“Harry suggested we try and smuggle him into the country and Owen went along.

“Owen, although completely pranked, seemed to relish in the idea of being smuggled into a country, and soon they were on their way.

“Once crossing the border, the lads let him out and revealed the prank. Owen sulked for a few hours or so…before the TikTok went viral anyway – and now he’s semi famous he’s happy again.”