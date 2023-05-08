A TESCO superfan has proven her love for the supermarket giant by getting a tattoo in dedication to the chain’s larger stores.

Lily Murray moved to Eastbourne, East Sussex from her homeland in Toronto, Canada and quickly got to grips with British culture.

The 22-year-old fell in love with Tesco’s bargain meal deal offers, and the widespread acknowledgment of Brits enjoying a visit to a ‘big Tesco’.

The tattoo is a love motif with a wraparound encasing the words Big Tesco. Credit: Lily Murray

This left chef Lily looking for a permanent reminder of her trips to her favourite shop – so she visited a tattoo artist to get the phrase inked on her arm.

An image of Lily’s upper arm shows a large black tattoo of a love heart motif, with flowers and leaves framing the top and bottom.

A scroll-like banner floating through the centre of the inked heart with the simple phrase “Big Tesco” written across it.

The phrase big Tesco has become synonymous with the shopping empire’s larger stores often found in towns and cities as opposed to their smaller Tesco Metro stores.

These large branches cater to most needs and often have outlets of fast food chains or coffee shops inside them, leading to Brits treating them as a day out, similar to a trip to an IKEA branch.

The Canadian native got the tattoo late last year but shared it with the supermarket giant earlier this week, writing: “Tesco, I love you,” accompanied by a love heart symbol.

Speaking today, Lily said: “I got my tattoo in November last year, I just really like Tesco I’m not going to lie.

“We don’t have anything like it in Canada and I just wanted to capture its essence in an image.

“I was actually impressed by all the grocery stores here specifically regarding your affordable and extensive variety of vegan options available.

“Tesco holds a special place in my heart as that’s where I had my first meal deal, which I think Canada needs to adopt.”

Lily isn’t the first Tesco fan to get a tattoo for the supermarket, after Dean Mayhew had his Tesco Clubcard QR code tattooed on his wrist in July 2022.

Despite his dedication, father-of-three Dean claimed in March this year that he had only collected £18 worth of points since getting the inking.