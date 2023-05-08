A SHOCKING video shows the moment a brazen young lad steals a package from a doorstep in broad daylight as another pair – assumed to be his family – watch on.

An anonymous homeowner captured the startling footage of the trio passing by their house via a Ring camera earlier this week.

In the clip, a young woman can be seen walking down the street in Grimsby, Lincolnshire with two young children.

As the trio pass the house, the youngest boy looks back as who appears to be his friend or brother points at a neighbouring property.

The youngster then comes to a stop outside the gate after spotting a parcel sitting outside the front door, as the young woman accompanying the pair briefly looks back before continuing to walk on.

The girl, wearing a white jacket, continues out of sight of the camera alongside the second boy, who appears to also be urging the youngest to get a move on.

The little boy, dressed in a black and blue jacket with a red top, stands sheepishly for a moment before he unlocks the gate and brazenly tresspasses onto the property.

The lad wanders onto the red tiled path of the home and appears to struggle with picking up the package, which has been left on the doorstep.

He anxiously toddles backwards with the large cardboard box which bears delivery stickers on each side, and manages to carry it for a few seconds.

The little boy took the parcel from a doorstep in Grimsby. Credit: Deadline

He gets back out onto the street and continues for a few metres before dropping the package and coming to a halt.

Shockingly, the second boy then appears again and aids him in lifting the box, with the duo walking off and out of view, leaving the gate of the home left wide open.

Viewers of the video were quick to comment their shock and disgust at the actions of the little boy and the inattentiveness of the young woman, which left people speechless.

The crime rate in Grimsby last year stood at 146 crimes per 1,000 people, 71% higher than the average for Lincolnshire.