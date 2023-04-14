Scottish tech companies pitch in New York during Tartan Week

SCOTS tech companies pitched to leading North American capital investors in New York this week, as part of Tartan Week celebrations.

Scotland’s Tech Company Showcase is an event designed to establish a valuable platform in the US for top Scottish growth tech firms.

Companies covering sectors including data, robotics, health tech, software as a service (SAAS) and clean tech had the opportunity to make valuable connections at the event.

Tartan Week is now in its 25th year

Scotland’s Tech Company Showcase on April 13th was one of a series of events to mark Tartan Day, which celebrates Scotland’s connection with the US and Canada.

The events will culminate in the NYC Tartan Day Parade along Sixth Avenue in Manhattan on April 15.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson is representing the Scottish Government during Tartan Week and said: “Scotland is home to hundreds of companies at the cutting edge of digital and technological advances.

“Our thriving data sector [is] set to be worth £20 billion over the next five years.

“As well as being our most important international trading partner, the US is already Scotland’s top source of foreign direct investment.

“Events like this are an excellent platform to build on that international success story.

“In bringing some of the best talent, expertise and ambition that exists between our two countries together, we can forge new links to drive economic growth and job opportunities in the tech sector, whilst helping to solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time.”

The Tech Company Showcase also aimed to highlight the breadth of investment opportunities available in Scotland.

A key priority of Scottish Enterprise’s global activities is to attract international capital investment by promoting investor-ready companies looking to scale.

Reuben Aitken, Managing Director of International Operations at Scottish Enterprise, said: “The US and Scotland have a long and proud history of cultural and commercial links which Tartan Week provides a unique platform to celebrate.

“I’m delighted to be building future partnerships on that shared history.

“Showcasing Scottish tech start-up and scale-up talent to global investors demonstrates the expertise, innovation, and ambition that firms in Scotland have to offer.

“The Tech Company Showcase will help secure investment fundamental to accelerating their growth at scale.

“The US continues to be a hugely important market for Scotland, both in terms of attracting investment to our country and offering export opportunities for globally-minded Scottish companies.

“Our in-market specialists, alongside partners and international networks including our GlobalScots, will continue to bang the drum for Scotland, delivering economic opportunities in the process.”