Scottish law firm’s corporate investment team off to successful start in 2023

SCOTTISH law firm Anderson Strathern have reported a “record breaking” quarter for investment deals between January and March this year.

The period has seen Anderson Strathern’s clients investing 58.8% more in the first quarter of 2023, when compared to January-March 2022.

The number of deals completed has also increased, more than tripling compared to the first quarter of 2022, due to increased instructions from both existing and new clients.

Deals completed include investment of around £1.35 million by Par Equity together with a co-investor into Glasgow-based green energy company, Heliex Power Ltd.

Euan Tripp is a legal expert on Hotel Management Agreements and Hotel Franchise Agreements

The firm’s corporate investment team advises some of Scotland’s most active investors, including high net worth individuals and investment arms of large corporate organisations.

The team had its best year to date in 2022, having been involved in over 25 corporate investment deals with an aggregate value of over £20 million.

Euan Tripp, partner at Anderson Strathern, said: “The investment world has become more competitive but there is a flow of follow-up finance into existing portfolio companies.

“We have also noted an increased interest from south of the border in Scottish companies.

“This is a great time to seek investment if you have an innovative idea with a strong business case to back it up.

“Our message to entrepreneurs and young companies is – be bold, and ask for what you need.”

The team at Anderson Strathern is also predicting that changes to the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) will ensure the optimistic outlook continues further into 2023.

Since its inception in 2012, SEIS has allowed investors a 50% deduction of their investment amount against their income tax.

Max Scharbert, a senior director in Anderson Strathern’s corporate investment team, said: “Changes to the SEIS rules will enable new start-ups to raise additional funds to help them on their journey.

“We believe this could trigger increased interest in new companies; at least one of our clients has already started to raise an SEIS fund.

“This welcome move, along with a continued healthy pipeline of deals, means we’re looking forward to the rest of 2023 with continued optimism.”