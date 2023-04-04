Scots legal firm announces raft of new appointments

SCOTS legal firm Lindsays has announced new positions for six of its team members throughout the company’s three locations across the country.

Private Client lawyer Alison McKay makes the step up to Partner from Director, having joined Lindsays’ Glasgow-based team two years ago.

Mrs McKay, who has 16 years’ legal experience, specialises in advising about wills, powers of attorney, trusts and planning how to manage personal estates.

One Director and four more Associates are also taking up new positions at the company’s offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

Lindsays’ plans to open offices soon in Perth and Crieff

Alasdair Cummings, Lindsays’ Managing Partner, said: “These new roles open fresh opportunities for each of our colleagues as they take their careers to the next level.

“My congratulations to them all and I look forward to working with them in their well-deserved new roles.”

Mrs McKay said: “I am delighted to be offered this tremendous opportunity with Lindsays at what’s an exciting time for the firm as it continues to grow.

“No two people with whom we work are the same – and we tailor our services to the individual, which has been a major attraction for me in taking this next step.

“That’s so important. There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to our personal and professional legal affairs.”

Sharon Drysdale has been promoted to Director within the Rural team, and has been with the firm since 2007, moving from commercial property into rural services in 2019.

Also in the rural department, Eilidh Robertson steps up from Senior Solicitor to Associate, her fourth promotion since joining as a trainee solicitor since 2016.

There’s also a fourth promotion for Kathleen Gaughan, who becomes an Associate in the personal injury team, based in Glasgow.

She began work at Lindsays as a trainee in 2015 and was most recently a Senior Solicitor.

The final two promotions are from the team based in Dundee.

Lindsay Carr has been promoted to Associate in Residential Conveyancing, having been a Senior Solicitor with the firm since September 2021.

Katherine McAlpine, meanwhile, takes up the same position within the Dispute Resolution and Litigation department – she joined as a Senior Solicitor in April 2020.

News of the promotions comes just weeks after Lindsays announced its merger with Scottish legal practice Miller Hendry, to become part of the firm.

The deal will see Miller Hendry partners and staff transfer to Lindsays, as well as providing their clients with the wider range of legal services available as part of the enlarged firm.

The enlarged Lindsays firm will comprise almost 50 partners and 300 staff.