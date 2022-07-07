DM Hall Chartered Surveyors has announced a raft of promotions with two Director appointments and six raised to Associate status.

The two new Directors are Steven Dale and Greg Fisher. Steven joined DM Hall as a Graduate Surveyor in September 2013 after completing an MA (Hons) in Property at the University of Aberdeen in 2012. He became a qualified Chartered Surveyor in May 2016 and focuses on the valuation of residential properties in the North East of Scotland.

Greg, who is based in DM Hall’s Irvine office joined DM Hall in February 2015, after making a career change, and graduating from The University of Glasgow with an MSc in Real Estate. He is a qualified Chartered Surveyor working on all aspects of residential valuation, throughout Ayrshire and on Arran, acting for a wide breadth of clients.

Steven Dale (Picture supplied with release by Blueprint Media)

DM Hall Managing Partner, John McHugh, said: “In Steven and Greg we have two exceptional young professionals who have demonstrated their expertise as Chartered Surveyors and will, I am certain, continue to make a tremendous contribution to the success of our firm over the coming years. On behalf of the Partners, I am delighted to congratulate them and welcome them to their new roles as Directors.”

The six new Associates are:

Lesley Coghill, who provides residential surveying and valuation services in Caithness, North Sutherland and Orkney,

Roger Davis, a residential surveyor based in DM Hall’s Aberdeen office,

Jennifer Campbell, Head of Rural Agency based in Bridge of Allan,

Calum Allmond, Head of Architectural Services based in Dunfermline,

Kevin Masson, a residential surveyor based in DM Hall’s Irvine office,

Duncan Clow, a farm and estate valuation specialist based in Bridge of Allan.

Mr McHugh added: “DM Hall has a well-deserved and longstanding reputation for recognising and valuing talent and with these six promotions to Associate status we are, I believe, sustaining that reputation, both in rewarding those who have achieved this career success and in signalling to others what can lie ahead to fulfil their own career aspirations

“In Lesley, Roger, Jennifer, Calum, Kevin, and Duncan we have six talented people who will help sustain the backbone of DM Hall’s professional offering to our range of clients across the country.

“I warmly congratulate each of them on their promotion and trust that they will all continue to have satisfying, personally fulfilling and lengthy careers with DM Hall.”

With 24 offices and over 250 members of staff including 25 Partners, DM Hall this year celebrates 125 years since its foundation in 1897.