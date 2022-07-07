Top 10 Things to Do in Vegas 2022

Las Vegas, the city that never sleeps, is surprisingly situated in the middle of a hot, sandy desert. Famous for its bright lights, casinos on every street and luxury resorts, it is a poker player’s heaven.

The thrilling atmosphere offered by the world’s entertainment capital is one that every online poker fan needs to experience. There are endless things to see and do, so once The Strip has been exhausted, do not forget to enjoy some of the city’s famous landmarks and attractions.

Bellagio fountains

The Bellagio Hotel features the most extensive fountain display in the USA that is compulsory for every visitor to see. Designed by Mark Fuller and WET, the stunning fountains are situated in an 80-acre lake where they perform unique routines choreographed to popular songs of every genre. The performances take place throughout the day and night at 15 to 30-minute intervals, and they are guaranteed to keep every spectator mesmerised. While the fountains are incredible during the day, they are illuminated at night, so that is the best time to visit.

Fremont Street

To get a glimpse of vintage Vegas, Fremont Street is the place to visit. While here, enjoy the stunning covered walkway, live entertainment and great choice of restaurants. Fremont Street even has a zipline that takes the adventurous on a journey high above the crowds, providing unforgettable, everlasting memories.

High Roller

The High Roller is the largest wheel in the world at 550 feet, so it is a must-see attraction. While travelling in one of the luxurious glass pods, enjoy the 360-degree view of the Las Vegas Strip. The incredible sky-high views cannot be beaten, and all ages will enjoy them. Extras can also be added to the 30-minute trip, with an open bar experience being a popular choice.

Caesars Palace

Many of Las Vegas’ heritage buildings have been demolished and modernised, leaving Caesars Palace as one of the last remaining historic buildings. There is nothing old about this fabulous hotel, as it is the height of luxury, featuring the Garden of Gods pools, casinos with the best atmosphere in the city and the forum shops. While here, visiting a show at the Colosseum is also essential.

Gondola Rides at the Venetian

Enjoy a bit of Italy while in Vegas by visiting the Venetian, which features an authentic Italian canal with gondola rides to enjoy. The experience is indoors, and the incredible ceiling mural makes holidaymakers feel like they are drifting down Italy’s famous canals in the glorious sunshine. Surrounded by designer shops, a fabulous Italian-themed garden and luxurious hotels, this experience cannot be missed.

The Neon Museum

Back in the 1990s, when the original casinos were demolished, all the neon signs were sent to the Boneyard to be stored. Fortunately, they have been preserved for visitors to enjoy so that everyone can get a feel for the neon era of 1950s Las Vegas. It is best to visit the museum at night for the visual experience, and guided tours are on offer for anyone wanting to discover more about these iconic signs.

Mandalay Bay Pool

The Mandalay Bay Pool is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a beach experience. Featuring a stunning sandy beach, acres of pools and a lazy river to enjoy, there is something for everyone here. Non-guests are welcome so everyone can experience the pool-side atmosphere and extensive wave pool. There are bars and a grill alongside the beach and a boutique for all shopping needs, so there is no excuse not to visit this wonderful attraction.

Hoover Dam

Located just outside Vegas, the Hoover Dam is essential for the survival of this famous city. This impressive structure took five years to build and resulted in the creation of Lake Mead, a popular place to enjoy a boat trip. There are numerous tours to the Hoover Dam on offer, including tours of the power plant and dam itself. For the more adventurous, be one of the few to view this striking landmark from a helicopter. Alongside unbeatable views, the Hoover Dam offers history and a fabulous educational experience.

Cirque du Soleil

While in Las Vegas, everyone has to visit at least one show. The experience is unbeatable, especially when the top Vegas show, Cirque du Soleil, is chosen. They perform across five resident theatres, demonstrating this act’s popularity, but the Bellagio theatre is the most iconic performance. A show that is full of drama and excitement, with clowns, acrobats and aerialists, it is one for the whole family to enjoy.

The Mob Museum

Las Vegas has a history of organised crime and gang members laundering money, so the Mob Museum is the perfect place to meet these interesting characters and learn about the shady past of this infamous Sin City. Situated inside a 1930s federal courthouse, this excellent museum is full of artefacts and true stories about famous mob members who used this renowned city as a base for their crimes.

Vegas is the dream location for card players and slot lovers with its numerous casinos. People can happily spend hours enjoying the unbeatable gaming experiences on offer. However, this unique city has so much more to offer with stunning views and exciting attractions, making it the perfect place to take a holiday.