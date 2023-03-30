A PAIR of Ukrainian students have reflected on their time in Dundee following one year since Russia’s invasion of their home country.

Medical students Olesia Strelchenia and Viktoriia Zemliana travelled from Dnipro to Scotland to further their studies with short-term placements at the University of Dundee’s School of Medicine.

The duo had the opportunity to explore and train in different clinical areas at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for six weeks, which they could not do in their home country.

Dnipro, in central Ukraine, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian troops and since the invasion, teaching at Olesia and Viktoriia’s home institution, Dnipro State Medical University, has been severely impacted, with most of the learning being moved online.

Olesia (L) and Viktoriia (R) arrived in Dundee from Dnipro, in central Ukraine.

A twinning agreement between Dundee and Dnipro allowed the students to join the Scottish university for a clinical placement.

Final-year student Viktoriia stated: “This experience has been crucial for me.

“As I am in my final year, I now have to choose one specialty that I will practice for the rest of my life in Ukraine.

“I spent the last six weeks in three different departments, giving me a good understanding of what might be better for me.

“Now we have the opportunity to tell our friends, other students and tutors about the things we have experienced and the skills and knowledge we have been given.

“The things we have learned here are unique in Ukraine and will really help in the current situation. The main thing is that we can help our country, help our soldiers.”

Penultimate year student, Olesia added: “I have had the opportunity to see a lot of medical investigations and operations, most of which I was seeing for the first time.

“The doctors were fantastic, explaining every little step and answering any questions I had. I will take everything I have learned back with me.”

Back in Ukraine, Olesia helped out at her local general hospital in Dnipro, which had been

converted into a military medical facility since the war began.

She recalls the beginning of the invasion and describes the previous year: “When it all started, I was working a nightshift in the hospital and heard an explosion.

“It was very scary and I didn’t know what to do next. I didn’t know what to expect, what was to come.

“Since then I have seen a lot of things in the hospital throughout this year. My colleagues work overtime every day.

“Once, after a huge explosion, we didn’t have any light in the hospital and were examining patients with flashlights. It’s really hard.”

Olesia and Viktoriia have stayed in contact with their friends and family from Dundee, and have followed the ongoing conflict closely.

“No one is fully safe in Ukraine, but our friends and family are as safe as can possibly be right now,” said Olesia.

“For these weeks we have been constantly checking our phones for the notifications that update us on any bombings.

“I have been worried if I don’t check my phone regularly. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone again.”

Following the end of their placements, the pair will return to Ukraine to continue their studies at Dnipro Medical State University, which plans to resume in-person teaching for the first time since the beginning of the invasion.

Olesia plans to continue to volunteer in the military hospital and Viktoriia will prepare for her final exams.

They both say they will never forget their time at Dundee.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped us,” said Viktoriia.

“It has been the best experience, for me, in my whole life. I plan to talk about my time at Dundee for the rest of my life.”

Olesia added: “We are so grateful for the support and to every person who gave us this opportunity to learn from the best.”