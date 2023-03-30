Collectors set to sink thousands into shipwrecked whisky   

A DECANTER of whisky rescued from a 130 year old sunken shipwreck is set to headline an auction of rare and collectable spirits in Glasgow next month.

When the SS Wallachia went down in the Firth of Clyde in 1895, it was believed the ship’s precious cargo of whisky and beer was lost forever.

However, almost 100 years on a group of courageous divers took on the challenge of visiting the wreck, resulting in a haul of bottles.

The wreck is over 130-years-old from the Wallachia ship.

Fast forward to the present day and one of the divers has now consigned his find – including what is believed to be one of only two decanters of Wilkinson’s Famous Liqueur Whisky recovered from the wreck – to McTear’s.

Experts are anticipating the collection could sell for between £3,000 and £5,000 when it goes under the hammer in the Whisky: Timeless Treasures auction on 14th April.

Commenting on the auction, McTear’s whisky specialist, Ewan Thomson said: “This is a wonderful collection, with a truly historic story to tell.

“Although individual bottles of ‘Wallachia whisky’ have been sold in the past, this is the largest and best preserved selection to go under the hammer.

“The decanter is a particularly notable find, being one of only two recovered from the ship; and, as far as we know, it is the only one to ever come to auction.”

The lot includes seven bottles and half bottles of whisky from historic brands Robert Brown’s Four Crowns blend – a popular brand that received a Royal Warrant from Edward VII – and Charles Wilkinson, along with two bottles of McEwan’s Export beer.

Ewan said: “There has been a lot of interest in the collection although I suspect most are interested in the bottles as collectors’ items rather than for drinking.

“Reports from those who have been brave enough to sample these whiskies in the past range from ‘elegant and moving’ to an ‘utter abomination’, suggesting that anyone looking to sample this particular 125 year old amber nectar should tread carefully.”

McTear’s is the longest-established auctioneer of whisky in the world, with the company’s regular sales including many of the world’s finest single malts.

In addition to the Wallachia whiskies, McTear’s Whisky: Timeless Treasures auction includes over 300 lots of exquisite spirit including two dozen bottles of rare Macallan and fine examples from Springbank, Lagavulin, Glendronach, Talisker and Glenfarclas.