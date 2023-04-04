From Chaos to Calm: How to Make Your Move Stress-Free

Moving house is undeniably one of the most stressful things you can do, regularly topping the polls ahead of divorce or having a child. However, it doesn’t have to be this way! Follow our top tips for minimising the stress, and you’ll be breathing a sigh of relief in your new home before you know it.

1. Book your removals company

This point deserves to come in at number one. Imagine the stress of finally securing a moving date, only to find out all your local removal firms are booked up! To get an idea of their availability in advance, it can be worth ringing round removals companies before the date is set in stone. Highly regarded firms tend to get booked up well in advance, especially close to Christmas and in big cities, so if you need a man and van in London, for example, be sure to be extra organised.

Many reputable man and van hire companies provide extras such as removal blankets or trolleys, and a loader who can make sure your valuables are safely packed into the van, arriving in one piece at your new home. They’re a good solution for a small-home moves, when you need some extra assistance lifting and loading, or if you don’t fancy driving a van yourself.

2. Start packing

It’s never too soon to start packing! Once you have your boxes, packing tape and bubble wrap, make a start on the rooms or cupboards you use the least. If you have a spare room, store them in there to minimise disruption.

When it comes to packing, slow and steady wins the race. It can be tempting to hurry through the process, but rushing leads to more scope for damage and disorganisation. Make sure you wrap anything fragile in bubble wrap or paper, and take care to place large, heavy items at the bottom of the box. Then fill the rest of the space with lighter, softer objects that will ask as an additional cushion.

3. Label, label, label

Once you’ve filled a box, be sure to write down what’s inside, being as specific as possible. Draw a star on the ones you’re going to need sooner rather than later, and perhaps even another symbol to denote those that can wait.

Clearly mark each box with the room that it should go into, once you arrive at your new home. That way, the removal man can take it to the right place without needing you to issue directions.





4. Use the opportunity to declutter

As you sort through *that* cupboard that you know has been accumulating junk for however many years, ask yourself if it is really worth the hassle of taking it all with you. Moving house can be a great opportunity to sort through old things and take stock of what you really need. Make a pile of things to sell, pass on, or take to the charity shop so they don’t simply end up gathering dust in your new home!

5. Prepare a bag for moving day

You’ve packed all your treasured possessions in labelled, organised boxes, but what about the day itself? Make sure you have everything you might need on the day to hand. It’s a good idea to have an accessible “moving day” box ready for when you first arrive, with essentials such as a kettle, mugs, teabags and, of course, a few biscuits or snacks! Speaking of food, moving house is hungry work so having a frozen ready meal to hand, ready to heat up at the end of the day can be lifesaver come the evening.

Your “moving day” box should include all the basics you’ll need that day as well as the next, such as a drink, toilet roll, a bare-essentials toiletries bag too. If you have children, make sure their pyjamas and clothes for the following day are to hand, as well as some failsafe toys to keep them amused while you’re still unpacking.

Moving home can undeniably be headache, from finding your dream property all the way through to unpacking at the other side. But with a few simple tricks, you can minimise the stress and find yourself actually relishing the prospect!