FOOTBALL fans have been left stunned at the state of a hot dog being sold outside the UK’s biggest football club stadium for an eye-wateringly high price.

One fan had been attending Manchester United’s FA Cup clash against Fulham at the former’s home ground of Old Trafford earlier this month when he opted for some food before heading in.

The punter shelled out a whopping £7.50 for a hot dog, but the image shared of the snack has left many feeling he may have been left more than a little short-changed.

The hot dog was undercooked in spots and left a lot to be desired. Credit: Footy Food

The image shows a rather bland, plain unbuttered hot dog roll sliced open with a paltry sprinkling of pre-grated cheese dumped on the bun.

Atop the cheese sits an equally unappealing hot dog – seemingly neither grilled nor fried – with no sauce on it either.

The image shows the pricey snack has then been placed into a cardboard container, whilst the fan’s Manchester United scarf can just be seen in the background.

The shocking snack was shared to social media by Footy Food on Monday, who said: “Cheese dog at Manchester United – £7.50”

The post received hundreds of likes with more than 400 comments from users left in disbelief by the lack of value for money in the food.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to advise that the hot dog would find the back of the bin rather than the back of the net.

Alan Marshall said: “Appalling tat, bin it.”

Ray Newby said: “Needs a lot of mustard to make that palatable.”

Robert Taylor said: “[I’d] rather starve than fork out money for ‘food’ like that.”

Armani Eales said: “You were robbed.”

Whilst the punter will likely be looking to forget about the hot dog in a hurry, he’ll certainly remember the match.

United won the game 3-1 coming from a goal down after Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic gave the London club the lead just after half-time.

Both Mitrovic and teammate Willian were then simultaneously shown red cards alongside manager Marco Silva, which saw Fulham reduced to nine men in a 30 second implosion that cost them the game.