A PHOTOGRAPHER has captured an incredible set of images showing a series of ‘volcanic’ waves erupting over a sea wall and crashing against the promenade.

John Alderson had been aiming to take some scenic sunrise snaps in Roker, Tyne and Wear last week when he was met with a vicious high tide.

Pictured: Photographer John Alderson. (C) John Alderson.

The 60-year-old was left awestruck as the waves from the North Sea battered against a nearby sea wall, and so whipped his camera out to capture the natural phenomena in all its glory.

One incredible image shows a wave crashing in from the sea and hitting the sky at a high velocity – illuminated by the fiery orange morning sun giving it the appearance of an erupting volcano.

A second photo shows a cyclist narrowly outrunning the wave behind him, as it arches over him, appearing to be almost giving chase to the unidentified man.

A further snap shows the cyclist cowering as he attempts to get away from the spray, which has already crashed down behind him with foam set to soak him just milliseconds after the snap.

A final image shows a close-up of the wave, illuminated once again with red and orange tones resemblant of looking through an explosion of lava, or a crop of autumn leaves.

John from Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, took to social media to share the incredible pictures, writing: “Riding the waves, they just keep turning up, loving it!”

The post garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from users who were quick to compliment John’s incredible timing to capture the emphatic spectacle.

Adeleine Stubbs wrote: “OMG, that wave is amazing but scary.”

Robert Chapman commented: “Fabulous! I was watching them last week with the grandchildren. The sheer power – awesome.”

Thomas Petrie said: “Fantastic colours, great photos.”

Beatrice Hall wrote: “Right place right time”.

Pictured: A brave cyclist. (C) John Alderson.

Speaking to John today he said: “I live near the seafront in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear. I’ve always enjoyed photography and especially sunrises and sunsets.

“It becomes like a drug, popping down most mornings just to see how things are developing. Consistency is key, I suppose, as you can’t plan exactly what you will get.

“I also enjoy photography of waves, calm seas, rough seas, anything really but every so often you will get a high tide with a rough sea.

“If this coincides with a nice sunrise I like to shoot straight through the waves to get some beautiful effects.

“In 2019, I won the Shipwrecked Mariners national competition and was presented with an award in London. This spurred me on to keep trying for this kind of shot.

“The skill is a lot of patience as the wave strikes in a split second so you have no time. You set your camera up then wait, it’s great just being there so time flies, it’s a thrill for sure.

“These shots were taken on the promenade at Roker, Sunderland. You can get a safe vantage point here, you don’t need to be too close as it’s very dangerous, so this is a good spot.

“People unfamiliar with the sea don’t give it the respect it warrants,so safety and caution are paramount.

“There is a real buzz watching those waves crash, it’s the most raw power you’ll witness apart from a large bomb.

“It makes you feel very calm and we’re just a tiny part of the universe, so I find it so therapeutic. Obviously coming away with a decent photo is an amazing bonus – something I never tire of.

“Taking the photos requires setting up the camera in a certain way. I usually anticipate the shot as your auto focus can get confused as the water appears.

Pictured: The ‘volcanic’ waves. (C) John Alderson

“I underexpose the shot as the white water confuses the exposure also. I set a few different focal lengths to get numerous different shots, as I say you don’t know the size of the incoming wave.

“I do love to get a human in the shot if possible, it gives scale and context to the shot, although I would absolutely recommend people do not try to do this without knowing what the coast is like or the size of waves encountered.

“That sea will kill you if given half a chance, it must be respected totally. I get some beautiful shots with a calm sea at the same spot, it’s so diverse which makes it so interesting.

“We’re lucky to live by the sea, it gets in your blood, I couldn’t live without being within walking distance to the ocean.”