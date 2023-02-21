SCOTLANDS biggest data and AI recruitment event returns to Glasgow with many national employers to attend who are actively looking to recruit the next generation of tech talent.

The event will take place at the Hilton Glasgow on 14 March.

Around 300 students, graduates and job seekers are expected to attend Scotland’s largest annual data and AI careers event next month, where they will get the opportunity to land a job with organisations large and small.

Keynote speech “Public Health: The Future is in Our Hands” by Manira Ahmad, Chief Officer of Public Health Scotland, with host Dr Vanessa Collingridge – Data Talent 2022 held at the Hilton Hotel, in Glasgow, Scotland, 15 March 2022. Image supplied with release by Clark.

Organisers, The Data Lab, have confirmed that all companies attending this year’s Data Talent, including FanDuel, DataKirk, Equate, NatWest and Innov8, are actively recruiting. This comes at a time when many large tech firms are making mass redundancies.

The event will be chaired by Hazel Jane, convener of Can Do Collective, which is made up of more than 100 enterprise support leaders and organisations, who will welcome students, graduates, and professionals looking for a career change.

Attendees will be inspired by industry insights from Sathpal Singh – Organiser at Future of Work Scotland, as well as hearing first-hand experience from Data Lab alumni, now engineering manager for data at Aize, Charlotte McLean.

A variety of interactive workshops will provide attendees with actionable insights and advice as they look to start their careers in tech.

Hosted by The Data Shed, Public Health Scotland, Equate, the Scottish Government and The Data Lab, the workshops will focus on CVs, cultural heritage, data behind the headlines and the inspirationally different pathways into data science.

Gordon Johnstone, The Data Lab’s Head of DataFest said: “This is a fantastic once-a-year opportunity to meet with influential employers in data science and AI from Scotland and beyond, all of whom are recruiting right now.

“The event is focused on inspiring the next generation of data and AI talent by giving attendees the chance to talk face-to-face with big – and small – companies in the sector.

“By meeting industry experts, attendees will learn first-hand about the variety of opportunities available to them – whether in a start-up or a multinational organisation.”

“There will also be a range of workshops and presentations hosted throughout the day, providing practical insights and celebrating diversity as an asset in the UK’s data and AI industry.

“Last year’s Data Talent proved a huge success. Anyone considering a career in data or AI should join us in Glasgow next month.”

The event will also provide free professional photography for those attendees looking to upgrade their LinkedIn headshots.

Data Talent takes place on 14 March 2022 at The Hilton Glasgow. Tickets and more information are available online.