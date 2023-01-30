Drinks company seeking senior talent as business builds for growth

A LEADING drinks company has launched a search for senior talent to join its management team as the business prepares to roll out a growth plan.

International Beverage has now partnered with executive search agency FWB Park Brown to find candidates for four senior management roles.

These roles are Vice President of Sales, Operations Director, Head of Supply Chain and Head of Finance Risk, and follow the recent appointment of former Vice President of Sales Malcolm Leask to the role of Managing Director.

All will be based at the company’s Airdrie headquarters and will play a vital role in delivering a strategic plan to unlock the potential of its portfolio of award-winning brands in markets around the world.

Malcolm Leask was recently appointed to the role of Managing Director after previously serving as Vice President of Sales.

As the spirits arm of one of the world’s top ten drinks producer ThaiBev, International Beverage is responsible for the global sales, marketing and distribution of a multi-award-winning portfolio of premium brands.

These include single malt Scotch whiskies Old Pulteney, Balblair, anCnoc and Speyburn; the blended Scotch Hankey Bannister; and Caorunn, the premium Scottish gin.

Sam Kirk, Human Resources Director at International Beverage summed up the current recruitment drive.

He said: “This is a very exciting time for our business as we embark on a dynamic new era of growth for our brands.

“We have one of the most impressive and highly respected brand portfolios in the industry and we need the very best people on our team to realise their potential and turn our plans into reality for long term success.

“The spirits world is an exhilarating and rewarding industry to work in, and at International Beverage we invest in and empower our people so that they can thrive in their roles and achieve their own goals and ambitions as well as our own.

“We have a wonderful culture across our business – hard work, pulling together as a team to overcome challenges and always taking the time to enjoy the milestones and celebrate success.

“We are very much looking to meeting some new faces over the coming months and welcoming four important new members to our senior team.”

FWB Park Brown is an executive search company which advises and supports its clients with the identification of, and recruitment of Board level (Non-Executive and Executive (c-level)) and Senior Management talent.