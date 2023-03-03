Altoo Wealth Platform named top software solution by Forbes

Altoo, a Swiss-based wealth-tech company, is delighted to announce that their software, the Altoo Wealth Platform, has been named one of the top software solution providers for family offices by Forbes for the fourth year running.

Harnessing the latest technology, the wealth aggregation software empowers wealthy individuals and their families to consolidate and interact intuitively with their total wealth.

Forbes said:

Altoo’s solution goes beyond data aggregation and reporting; it is a secure digital home for clients’ total wealth, carefully designed to make daily use intuitive and help them understand and manage the most important and complex aspects of their wealth.

Altoo enables wealthy private individuals and their families to consolidate all their assets (bankable and non-bankable) and all relevant documents simply and intuitively. There is no limit to the number of assets available on the platform. Users can view their more traditional financial investments the same way they can add their real estate, art collection, or even more exotic items such as NFTs, sneakers, collectable cards, or patents.

Altoo connects to the banks’ data feed and receives financial data from custodians daily. The data (transactions, positions, prices) is linked to the asset’s profiles on the platform, allowing the software to calculate metrics and generate insights about their wealth, such as performance, asset allocation, P&L, income and expenses, and cash flow movements.

Ian Keates, Altoo’s CEO, said: “Our platform was designed for wealthy private individuals and family offices who struggle to understand and manage complex aspects of their wealth. Our solution allows their wealth to think and speak so they can make better decisions.

“The challenge comes from the difficulty of gathering information from one’s investments, personal assets, and collectables spread out over different jurisdictions and legal entities worldwide. By providing a full overview along with daily updated reports and performance data, we help wealthy private individuals and their teams to regain control of their wealth with insights that can help them make better investment decisions.”

Just some of the many benefits of the Altoo Wealth Platform include:

– Consolidate all worldwide assets and documents on one intuitive platform

– Global 24-7 access to your total wealth in real-time

– Daily updates of both bankable and non-bankable assets

– Intuitive and easy to understand, helping individuals truly understand their total wealth

– Highly encrypted communication and storage tools, minimizing any security risks

– Easy-to-understand performance data helps individuals make clear decisions.

Altoo has made several enhancements to its software since launching, including a host of new features, such as cash flow forecasting, a liquidity planning tool, income and expenses reporting, and a dedicated Private Equity mode.

Keates added: “Our platform has saved clients considerable time and effort, which was previously spent trying to update spreadsheets and other important documents.

“Altoo enables people to safeguard their family’s wealth and put measures in place for the future. Our highly skilled wealth service team is always available to provide support and assistance if needed providing peace of mind. With trust and privacy being cornerstones of Altoo’s success, customers pride us on our ability to provide simplicity without compromising security.”

About Altoo:

Altoo is a Swiss wealth-tech company operating an independent wealth management platform. Founded in 2017 by asset owners with years of experience managing multi-generational capital, Altoo empowers wealthy individuals and their families to consolidate and interact intuitively with their total wealth. It offers a personalized easy-to-use dashboard that allows users to view their consolidated assets (bankable and non-bankable) and make decisions based on real-time data. The platform connects to a user’s bank accounts and portfolios, allowing them to see all their investment activities in one place. The software as a service platform is developed to enable users to save considerable time and effort in understanding the most complex aspects of their global wealth, with the peace of mind that comes from understanding that the highest standards of security and confidentiality protect their information.

