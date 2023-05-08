AN ARSENAL fan has been slammed online after footage showed him berating his wife during a livestream after his team conceded a goal.

Aumar Hamilton – known as Troopz online – was streaming alongside his Barstool Sports co-host Zah last night during the top of the table clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, just six minutes into the match City’s Kevin De Bruyne finished with aplomb to give City a one goal lead, leaving Troopz fuming at the midfielder, before turning his ire towards his wife Lily.

The 35-year-old says: “F**k off, De Bruyne, f**k off, oh no man,” before spinning his head away from the match to look off-screen after Lily apparently enters the room.

Troopz then launches into a foul-mouthed tirade directed at Lily, yelling: “This f***ing woman walked in yeah, and then they f***ing score, nah cut, nah cut bruv.

“I’m being f***ing deadly serious, don’t smile at me, I’m being deadly serious.”

He then makes an astonishing demand to the mother of his two children, saying: “Leave the room, no don’t laugh at me, leave the room.

“Nah, nah, nah leave. Babe leave. Leave, you’re not watching it.”

The former AFTV contributor then loses all composure, berating his wife: “How can you walk in here and they f***ing score?”

Troopz then shuts down Lily’s apparent reasoning that she wants to watch the match, saying: “What do you mean you’re going to watch it? No, leave. Leave.

“You’re cursing my team, I’m being deadly serious, you walk in and they score. You walk in and they f***ing score.

Troopz has been slammed online for his tone and words towards his wife. Credit: Barstool Sports

“What do you mean do I want you to watch it? I don’t want you to watch it. You’re smiling at me, you think this is funny?”

The clip was shared last night by Barstool Football but was condemned by the majority of supporters who viewed the clip.

Many were quick to question why the channel uploaded the video seemingly framed as a lighthearted joke.

One said: “What a p***k you are. #troopz”

Another added: “Why have they taken down that video of that wrong un Troopz? [They] should leave it up and expose him for what he is?”

A third replied: “Absolutely horrendous to watch, it’s hateful words, it’s threats, it’s control and it’s being livestreamed to anyone. Imagine what goes on when the camera goes off?”

Another added: “Troopz is insane for blaming his wife, it’s madness.”

Barstool Football removed the clip overnight but have yet to publicly address the situation.