Tourism leaders join Visit Inverness Loch Ness Board

Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) has appointed three new directors and a new Vice-Chair to its Board.

Following its annual general meeting in January, the Tourism Business Improvement District welcomed highly regarded tourism leaders from the area as directors: Russell Fraser of Loch Ness Hub; Caroline Gregory of The Lovat; and Kenny McMillan of Macdonald Drumossie Hotel. Ina Davies of Courtyard By Marriott Inverness Airport was appointed as Vice-Chair, following the retiral of Marina Huggett who had completed the maximum term.

Pictured: Ina Davies. (C) Whale-like-fish

Michael Golding, CEO of VILN said: “We aim to have a well-balanced board, with a mix of skills, experience, business sectors and geographical locations. The newly appointed directors provide this and are already adding great value to the work of Visit Inverness Loch Ness. I am delighted with the appointment of Ina Davies as Vice-Chair, her leadership skills and those of our new directors will be highly important as we approach our next ballot in March 2024.

“We look forward to working together as we engage with our business members, communities, and visitors from around the world to create an inspiring business plan and vision for Inverness and Loch Ness tourism from 2024-2029.”

The board of Visit Inverness Loch Ness consists of 12 director positions, of which 10 represent levy paying businesses; one councillor nominated by the Highland Council; and one nominated director from either a levy paying business or an opt-in member.

Commenting on her appointment as Vice-Chair, Ina Davies said: “I’m delighted to take the role of Vice-Chair and to carry on the great work of the team and my predecessor Marina Huggett. The VILN Board consists of some powerful forces in the area’s tourism industry and, by working together, I know we can provide value to VILN members and move our destination forward. I look forward to seeing our vision for Inverness and Loch Ness come to fruition.”

The new directors are also keen to support the work of VILN.

Russell Fraser said: “We are lucky to call this beautiful area home and I am passionate about sharing it in a sustainable way with our visitors. I believe in treating visitors as temporary locals for the time they are here, encouraging adventure tourism and active travel, and letting them create memories from Inverness and Loch Ness that will last a lifetime.”

Kenny McMillan said: “The opportunity to work with the VILN team to help deliver a premium and sustainable visitor experience really excites me. Inverness, Loch Ness and the wider Highlands is a world class tourism destination and one I am proud to represent.”

Caroline Gregory added: “I feel honoured to be connected with VILN as it makes headway to become a truly well-established force within the tourism industry.”

Full details of the Visit Inverness Loch Ness team and Board can be found here.