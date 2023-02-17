Brewgooder founder to deliver annual Entrepreneurship Lecture

The FOUNDER of a socially conscious Scottish beer company is to dispense advice to the country’s next generation of business stars at a special University of Dundee event.

Alan Mahon, co-founder of Brewgooder, has been named as the speaker for the University’s Annual Public Lecture in Entrepreneurship, delivering a crate of enterprise experience to new business founders.

(C) The University of Dundee.

One of the highlights of the University’s Entrepreneurship Week, his address will take place on Wednesday 22 February.

Brian McNicoll, Head of Entrepreneurship, said: “Like the University, Brewgooder is intent on using its work to transform lives around the world. Many people believe that a successful business cannot be socially responsible, but Alan’s work proves that this does not have to be the case.

“We are proud of the environment we have created for our staff and student entrepreneurs, but real-life experience of the business world is also critical. Experienced business leaders like Alan can help shed a light on what they may face in the months and years ahead, and what pitfalls can easily be avoided.

“Alan’s first-hand experience of how business can prompt positive change throughout the world will also provide an exciting new dimension for our budding entrepreneurs to consider in what promises to be a fascinating evening.”

The Annual Public Lecture in Entrepreneurship is one of the highlights of the University’s annual Entrepreneurship Week, which runs from Monday 20 to Friday 24 February. Organised by the University’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, the event is now in its seventh year and includes a host of lectures and workshops for anybody interested in the world of enterprise.

The week will culminate in the final of this year’s Venture competition, where budding entrepreneurs from across the University community compete for funds from a record £68,000 prize pot to start their own business.

The Annual Public Public Lecture in Entrepreneurship takes place online from 6-7.30pm on Wednesday 22 February. Free tickets can be booked online.

Alan founded Brewgooder shortly after completing university. Whilst travelling in Nepal he contracted a stomach bug after drinking contaminated water, prompting him to dedicate his working life to tackling poverty. Utilising his love of craft beer, he teamed up with friend James Hughes, launching their company in 2016.

Since then, Brewgooder has invested £200k across dozens of community projects providing access to clean water internationally and access to healthy food at home. As a result of its philanthropic work, Brewgooder has been recognised as a B Corp Best for the World Brewery for three consecutive years.

Outside of Brewgooder, Alan is a trustee of children’s mental health charity Tiny Changes, having started his career fighting homelessness in Scotland with Social Bite. He has helped to lead campaigns which raised more than £10m since 2013 and in 2019 Alan was recognised as one of the Big Issue’s Top 100 Changemakers.